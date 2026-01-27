Technology News
The Big Fake OTT Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Italian Movie

The Big Fake is an Italian crime drama set in 1970s Rome, following Toni Chichiarelli.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:05 IST
The Big Fake OTT Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Italian Movie

Photo Credit: IMDB

The Big Fake, an Italian crime drama inspired by true events, now streaming

Highlights
  • Inspired by real-life art forgery incidents
  • Set in Rome during the 1970s
  • Streaming now on Netflix India
The Big Fake is an Italian movie set in the backdrop of Rome in the 1970s, where a guy arrived with his aspiration of becoming an artist. Unfortunately, their hunger for money and life will lead them to follow the path of forgery. It is inspired by true incidents. Pietro Castellitto is in the lead, and he becomes the artistic man who discovers the whole world of forgery in the field of painting and continues to do so. His fame spreads, and he becomes an influential person. Let's get into further details of the movie!

When and Where to Watch

You can watch The Big Fake on Netflix India now online.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of a man who stepped into Rome in the 1970s to become a renowned artist. However, fate turned somewhere else, and he eventually transformed into a forger. It is a tale of Toni Chichiarelli, who loved to paint but went into the dark world of forgery, crime and corruption, leaving behind his morals. Toni reaches Rome with the big dream in his eyes of becoming an artist. Soon, he sees that his rare talent is catching the attention of people for all the wrong reasons. Disappointed by that, he becomes a bad person. Instead of fame from exhibitions and art galleries, he became known for riskier things. This included the creation of fake work that blurred the line between forgery and true art. When he gets manoeuvred, his influence spreads beyond the world of art, and what happens next is worth knowing.

Cast and Crew

Pietro Castellitto, Giulia Michelini, Aurora Giovinazzo, Claudio Santamaria and others are playing important characters in The Big Fake. The movie was directed by Stefano Lodovichi.

Reception

This true incident-inspired movie is about forgery and connects the audience with the world of forgery and corruption, so they connected well with it. The Big Fake has 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Big Fake OTT Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Italian Movie

