Border 2 OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Platform Details

Border 2 brings nostalgia and nationalism together, reviving the spirit of the original film. After its theatrical release on January 23, 2026, the movie will stream on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:06 IST
Border 2 OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Platform Details

Photo Credit: Netflix

Border 2 is a patriotic war drama sequel starring Sunny Deol

  • Sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border
  • Based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war
  • Will stream on Netflix after theatrical run
Sandese Ate Hain, Sandese Jate Hain...how long has passed since you hummed this song? If I say, you don't have to miss this humming anymore! Yes, Border 2 has revived this song again with a new cast. Sunny Paji's Border 2 is coming soon on OTT after its theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The movie was announced to come out in 2024, which could have marked the 27th anniversary of the earlier one. However, good things take time, so the wait is worth it!

When and Where to Watch

You can currently watch it in theatres from January 23, 2026, and if you're looking for OTTs, then you need to wait. There are multiple reports that indicate that Border 2 might be available for streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. 

Trailer and Plot

The story is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, where the movie has a multi-front war story. It is a sequel to the previous Border. Border 2 features the operations of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. It follows the Battle of Basantar, one of the important battles as part of the Indo-Pakistani War during that time in the Western area of India. The troops won this hard battle and secured the area in Jammu and Punjab. Further, it also has blended emotional scenes that will give you goosebumps out of patriotism.

Cast and Crew

Border 2 has Sunny Deol in the lead with co-actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Doshanj, and Ahan Shetty. The female co-actors are Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana playing important roles. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The movie has been directed by Anurag Singh.

Reception

It is the most sensational movie because of its sequel to Border. People were waiting for Border 2 to arrive in theatres. There is no IMDb rating yet.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Border 2 OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Platform Details
