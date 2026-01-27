Nivin Pauly hits the big screen with another thriller, Baby Girl, after the success of Sarvam Maya. Many were considering it to be a big opening, but there had been a slow start at the box office. The movie collected Rs 75 lakhs in India on its first day. However, this number is low compared with his other movies. Of late, it was released on January 23, 2026. Let's get into more details of Baby Girl with its trailer, plot, cast and crew, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Baby Girl can be seen online on OTT Play Premium after its theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot

On Christmas Eve, a baby is kidnapped from the Good Shepherd Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the baby's family, there is a member of the medical staff, Sanal Mathew, who is one of the many suspects from the police team's investigation. After that, Sanal looks for the person who prepared him for that. On the other hand, the police investigation is going on. The police want to know who has stolen the baby and why. Further, it is worth watching to know the suspense and the reason behind the kidnapping.

Cast and Crew

Baby Girl is directed by Arun Varma, with the story written by Bobby and Sanjay. Nivin Pauly plays the lead role, supported by Lijo Mol Jose and Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan. The film brings together a strong creative team and notable performances.

Reception

Viewers and critics have responded positively to the film. Despite its recent release, it has already earned an impressive 8.9 rating on IMDb