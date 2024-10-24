If you're after a gripping crime thriller, you've got to check out 1000 Babies. This Malayalam miniseries just dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, it's already making waves. Directed by Najeem Koya, the show dives into a dark, twisted tale that's hard to shake off. Plus, it marks the fantastic return of Neena Gupta to Malayalam cinema after a whopping 32 years!

When and Where to Catch 1000 Babies

Wondering where you can stream it? Right now, you can watch 1000 Babies on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is already catching the eye with its intense plot and suspenseful twists, making it a great choice for a weekend binge if you love crime dramas that keep you guessing.

1000 Babies Plot

The trailer gives us a taste of the world of Sarah Ouseph, played by Neena Gupta. Sarah is a retired nurse. And one day she decided to wake up and casually drop the bomb to her son Bibin that she used to swap babies at the hospital for fun. Shocked, Bibin sets off to uncover his real identity, but things take a dark turn. He finds out that some of those babies, who had seemingly better lives, aren't making the most of their second chances. This leads him down a sinister path, teaming up with others who share his twisted ideas, all while the police close in on him.

1000 Babies Cast

The cast is pretty stellar, with Neena Gupta shining as Sarah Ouseph. Sanju Sivram plays her son Bibin, while Rahman takes on the role of CI Aji Kurian. Joy Mathew plays Magistrate Samuel K. Sam, and Adil Ibrahim is SI Anzari. Directed by Najeem Koya, the cinematography by Faiz Siddik really adds to the chilling vibe of the series.