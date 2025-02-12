Technology News
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

Kaveri Kapur debuts in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, a rom-com streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 11, 2025.

Updated: 12 February 2025 15:21 IST
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

Photo Credit: YouTube

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025.

Highlights
  • ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ premieres on Disney+ Hotstar Feb 11
  • Kaveri Kapur stars in this rom-com alongside Vardhaan Puri
  • Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film explores modern romance in the UK
Kaveri Kapur, daughter of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is making her acting debut with the upcoming romantic comedy 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'. The film, directed by Kunal Kohli, features Vardhaan Puri in the lead role alongside Kaveri. This project marks a significant milestone in Kaveri's career, having previously appeared in music videos. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from February 11, 2025.

When and Where to Watch 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'

Streaming rights for 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. The film will premiere on the platform on February 11, 2025. Viewers will need a subscription to access the movie and it is expected to be available in multiple languages. Further details regarding runtime, availability in regional dubs and potential theatrical releases remain undisclosed.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'

The trailer for 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' has yet to be officially released. However, reports suggest that the film revolves around the lives of two young lovers, their evolving relationship and the challenges they face. The narrative is expected to be engaging, with humorous and emotional elements. Vardhaan Puri plays Rishi, a character described as mischievous, warm-hearted and humorous. Kaveri Kapur's role as Bobby has not been fully revealed, but high expectations surround her performance, given her artistic lineage.

Cast and Crew of 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'

The film features Vardhaan Puri, grandson of actor Amrish Puri, in the lead role. Kaveri Kapur plays the female protagonist, marking her entry into mainstream cinema. Directed by Kunal Kohli, known for films like 'Hum Tum' and 'Fanaa', the movie is expected to carry his signature storytelling style.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
