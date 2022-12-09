Technology News
Xiaomi 13 series is set to launch in China on December 11.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 18:18 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch main image sensor

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro appears to come with a curved display
  • This smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Xiaomi may also unveil MIUI 14, Xioami Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2

Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled to arrive on December 11. This upcoming flagship lineup will include a vanilla Xiaomi 13 and a Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Chinese tech giant is also expected to unveil MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4, and Xiaomi Watch S2 alongside these smartphones. It recently shared a promo video teasing the design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The handset will feature a square camera module packing three image sensors. The video also suggests that this smartphone will have a durable build.

Xiaomi recently posted a promo video on Weibo teasing the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It features the green colour variant of this handset, which appears to get a curved display. There is a square-shaped rear camera module housing three image sensors. It also boasts Leica branding on the module.

The video also showcases the Xiaomi 13 Pro being used in varying conditions like rain, snow, and dirt. Notably, Xiaomi has already revealed that the standard Xiaomi 13 has received IP68 water and dust resistance rating. So, this flagship handset may also offer similar durability.

In addition, the promo video suggests that this smartphone will offer great low-light camera performance as well. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to feature a Leica-optimised Sony IMX989 1-inch main image sensor. There will also be a 75mm Leica telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Xiaomi 13 series was previously scheduled to debut in China on December 1. However, it was postponed a day before the set date. The Chinese tech giant then announced on Thursday that this flagship lineup will now break cover on December 11. These upcoming smartphones will be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro launch, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
