Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled to arrive on December 11. This upcoming flagship lineup will include a vanilla Xiaomi 13 and a Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Chinese tech giant is also expected to unveil MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4, and Xiaomi Watch S2 alongside these smartphones. It recently shared a promo video teasing the design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The handset will feature a square camera module packing three image sensors. The video also suggests that this smartphone will have a durable build.

Xiaomi recently posted a promo video on Weibo teasing the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It features the green colour variant of this handset, which appears to get a curved display. There is a square-shaped rear camera module housing three image sensors. It also boasts Leica branding on the module.

The video also showcases the Xiaomi 13 Pro being used in varying conditions like rain, snow, and dirt. Notably, Xiaomi has already revealed that the standard Xiaomi 13 has received IP68 water and dust resistance rating. So, this flagship handset may also offer similar durability.

In addition, the promo video suggests that this smartphone will offer great low-light camera performance as well. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to feature a Leica-optimised Sony IMX989 1-inch main image sensor. There will also be a 75mm Leica telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Xiaomi 13 series was previously scheduled to debut in China on December 1. However, it was postponed a day before the set date. The Chinese tech giant then announced on Thursday that this flagship lineup will now break cover on December 11. These upcoming smartphones will be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

