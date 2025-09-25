Technology News
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 September 2025 20:53 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Highlights
  • Kalyani Priyadarshan stars in Malayalam’s highest-grossing film ever
  • Dulquer Salmaan confirms no OTT release date announced yet
  • Dark fantasy plot with action, mythology, and powerful visuals
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a Malayalam-language Indian superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. It's now the all-time highest grosser in Malayalam. The film is a mashup of action, fantasy and crime myth. Its world-building and visual language endeared it to fans. And with Lokah being a woman superhero, it is considered to be a new milestone in Malayalam cinema. It was released on August 28, 2025, in theatres.

When and Where to Watch

The date of release on OTT is still not announced, and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is still in theatres. Interestingly, the film's producer Dulquer Salmaan on X revealed that the movie is not coming on the OTT platforms anytime soon. He also urged the users to ignore the fake news and wait for the official announcements. This confirms that the movie might not be available on any OTT platforms in the near future. 

Trailer and Plot

In the trailer, supernatural powers, a dark visual palette and a mysterious protagonist were showcased. Chandra moves to Bengaluru, and she works the night shift. Bizarre things occur around her, and she finds herself entangled in a war against an organ-trafficking gang. Gradually, you learn about her supernatural abilities. Chandra becomes, in the end, a kind of force for justice. The film also contains post-credit scenes that introduce subsequent chapters of the Lokah universe.

Cast and Crew

Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as Chandra, whose role is subsequently revealed to be a mythical Yakshi. Naslen is Sunny, the male lead. The film also features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salimkumar in supporting roles. Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben and others have cameos. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film has also been co-written by Santhy Balachandran.

Reception

The movie has garnered strong reviews and huge box-office results. It then became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.1 out of 10.

 

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Malayalam, Superhero
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
