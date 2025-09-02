Technology News
English Edition

Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online

Su From So is written, directed, and stars JP Thuminad in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 21:44 IST
Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Witness horror and comedy collide as a crush sparks ghostly rumours in Su From So

Highlights
  • Su from So is a Kannada-language Horror comedy film
  • JP Thuminad has starred, written, and directed the film
  • It will be available for streaming on OTT platforms beginning September 5
Advertisement

Written and directed by JP Thuminad, Su From So is a Kannada-language horror comedy movie that is soon releasing on the digital platform. The movie follows Ashoka, played by JP Thuminad, a carefree young man, whose innocent crush leads the villagers to believe that he has been possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. Some of the bizarre incidents hint at supernatural events, which makes everyone scared. What comes after will leave you only in laughter. This film has ultimate comic timing, and the stars have delivered exceptional performances.

Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Su From So will debut digitally on September 5, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Su From So OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

This JP Thuminad starrer Su From So is an epic horror comedy that is set in the coastal village of Marlur. The story revolves around Ashoka, a young carefree man, whose innocent crush soon sparks rumors of him being obsessed with a ghost called Sulochana. This further escalates the tensions within the villagers and communities. However, later, Sulochana's daughter Bhanu is exposed, and she confronts her struggles and experiences related to the spirit.

The movie has epic comic sequences accompanied by supernatural events and is a complete family entertainer.

Su From So OTT Release: Cast and Crew

This Kannada horror-comedy stars JP Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Raj, and more. It has been directed and written by JP Thuminad himself, whereas the producers are Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kailasa, and Raj B. Shetty. The music has been composed by Sumedh K., while the cinematography has been done by S. Chandrasekaran.

Su From So OTT Release: Reception

Su From So was theatrically released on July 25, 2025, where it was welcomed with a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, OTT release, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
BCCI Says Crypto, Real Money Gaming Platforms Can’t Bid for Team India’s Title Sponsorship

Related Stories

Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  2. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Realme Watch 5 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung's New 200-Megapixel Sensor for Portraits
  6. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  7. Washable Fiber Computer Could Transform the Future of Smart Clothing, Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. BCCI Says Crypto, Real Money Gaming Platforms Can’t Bid for Team India’s Title Sponsorship
  2. Scientists Discover Hidden Mantle Layer Beneath the Himalayas Challenging Century-Old Theory
  3. Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets
  4. Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices
  5. Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online
  6. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  7. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  8. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  9. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  10. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »