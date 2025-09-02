Written and directed by JP Thuminad, Su From So is a Kannada-language horror comedy movie that is soon releasing on the digital platform. The movie follows Ashoka, played by JP Thuminad, a carefree young man, whose innocent crush leads the villagers to believe that he has been possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. Some of the bizarre incidents hint at supernatural events, which makes everyone scared. What comes after will leave you only in laughter. This film has ultimate comic timing, and the stars have delivered exceptional performances.

Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Su From So will debut digitally on September 5, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Su From So OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

This JP Thuminad starrer Su From So is an epic horror comedy that is set in the coastal village of Marlur. The story revolves around Ashoka, a young carefree man, whose innocent crush soon sparks rumors of him being obsessed with a ghost called Sulochana. This further escalates the tensions within the villagers and communities. However, later, Sulochana's daughter Bhanu is exposed, and she confronts her struggles and experiences related to the spirit.

The movie has epic comic sequences accompanied by supernatural events and is a complete family entertainer.

Su From So OTT Release: Cast and Crew

This Kannada horror-comedy stars JP Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Raj, and more. It has been directed and written by JP Thuminad himself, whereas the producers are Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kailasa, and Raj B. Shetty. The music has been composed by Sumedh K., while the cinematography has been done by S. Chandrasekaran.

Su From So OTT Release: Reception

Su From So was theatrically released on July 25, 2025, where it was welcomed with a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.