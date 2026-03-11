Aamir Khan has changed his mind, and following the YouTube rental experiment, Sitaare Zameen Par is ready to debut on OTT. The news has already garnered significant attention, as the film is highly anticipated. The story centres on individuals with autism who, despite often being neglected by society, play basketball exceptionally well. A remake of the Spanish film Campeones (Champions), the movie features Aamir Khan as their coach. He is portrayed as a troubled man struggling with his own life who is assigned to train these athletes; in the process, they help him learn how to handle his own relationships and personal growth.

When and Where to Watch

According to reports, Sitaare Zameen Par will be available to watch on Sony Liv soon. However, the date has yet to be announced. The film, notably, was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Sitaare Zameen Par is a tale featuring neurodivergent individuals, played by actors with special abilities to ensure the authenticity that "Mr. Perfectionist" is known for. The movie is a motivational, lighthearted drama driven by a variety of unique personalities. Aamir Khan plays a coach who learns valuable life lessons from his players while training them. As the story progresses, he forms a deep bond with the team he initially dismissed as incapable.

Beyond being a piece of entertainment, the film offers profound insights into human potential and empathy.

Cast and Crew

The sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the leading roles. The film's technical team includes a musical score by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and cinematography by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan.

Reception

Sitaare Zameen Par has garnered a lot of buzz as it was previously believed to head directly to YouTube, but it is set for its OTT release soon. It has a 6.9 out of 10 rating on IMDb.