Technology News
English Edition

Sitaare Zameen Par Reportedly Set for OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Online?

Sitaare Zameen Par is a motivational, lighthearted drama driven by a variety of unique personalities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2026 12:51 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Reportedly Set for OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Aamir Khan Talkies

Sitaare Zameen Par will be available to watch on Sony Liv soon.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sitaare Zameen Par to stream on Sony LIV after theatrical release
  • Film focuses on autistic players forming an inspiring basketball team
  • Aamir Khan plays a troubled coach who learns life lessons from them
Advertisement

Aamir Khan has changed his mind, and following the YouTube rental experiment, Sitaare Zameen Par is ready to debut on OTT. The news has already garnered significant attention, as the film is highly anticipated. The story centres on individuals with autism who, despite often being neglected by society, play basketball exceptionally well. A remake of the Spanish film Campeones (Champions), the movie features Aamir Khan as their coach. He is portrayed as a troubled man struggling with his own life who is assigned to train these athletes; in the process, they help him learn how to handle his own relationships and personal growth.

When and Where to Watch

According to reports, Sitaare Zameen Par will be available to watch on Sony Liv soon. However, the date has yet to be announced. The film, notably, was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Sitaare Zameen Par is a tale featuring neurodivergent individuals, played by actors with special abilities to ensure the authenticity that "Mr. Perfectionist" is known for. The movie is a motivational, lighthearted drama driven by a variety of unique personalities. Aamir Khan plays a coach who learns valuable life lessons from his players while training them. As the story progresses, he forms a deep bond with the team he initially dismissed as incapable.

Beyond being a piece of entertainment, the film offers profound insights into human potential and empathy.

Cast and Crew

The sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the leading roles. The film's technical team includes a musical score by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and cinematography by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan.

Reception

Sitaare Zameen Par has garnered a lot of buzz as it was previously believed to head directly to YouTube, but it is set for its OTT release soon. It has a 6.9 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: sony liv, imdb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
AlphaGo Turns 10: How DeepMind’s Breakthrough Set the Stage for AGI

Related Stories

Sitaare Zameen Par Reportedly Set for OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Infrared Footprints of Io and Ganymede Inside Jupiter’s Auroras
  2. WhatsApp Adds Support for Parent-Managed Accounts With Stricter Controls for Children Under 13
  3. Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  4. Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report
  5. Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL Launched With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity, AirPlay 2 Support: Price, Features
  6. Oppo Find N6 Colourways, Storage Variants Revealed as Company Teases Crease-Free Display's Components
  7. Canva’s New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  8. Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows
  9. The Society Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra’s Reality Survival Series?
  10. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »