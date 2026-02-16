Technology News
Red Eye Season 2 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Jing Lusi and Martin Compston Starrer in India?

Red Eye Season 2 focuses on DS Hana Li as she takes on an intense investigation into a series of murders within a locked-down embassy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 February 2026 17:07 IST
Red Eye Season 2 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Jing Lusi and Martin Compston Starrer in India?

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Red Eye Season 2 is now streaming on Sony LIV

One of the most popular British thriller series, Red Eye, is back for its second season. Created by Peter A. Dowling, the show follows London Detective Hana Li as she gears up for a new case, only to uncover a high-level conspiracy involving the UK Secretary of State for Defence. As she investigates a series of murders within the US Embassy, she must navigate a web of international tension and political intrigue. The show is packed with action sequences and thrilling plot twists that are sure to keep the audience glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Red Eye Season 2

This show is now streaming on Sony LIV and has six episodes. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Red Eye Season 2

This season offers double the thrill as DS Hana Li (played by Jing Lusi) takes on an intense investigation into a series of murders within a locked-down embassy. The killings are linked to a previous crash involving the Samson D-300 cargo plane, and the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Alex Peterson (played by Nicholas Rowe), emerges as the prime suspect.

As Hana delves deeper into the conspiracy, she teams up with her former colleague and Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody (played by Martin Compston), to stop the threat and expose a high-stakes plot.

Cast and Crew of Red Eye Season 2

The high-octane thriller Red Eye Season 2 is directed by Kieron Hawkes (Episodes 1–3) and Camilla Strom Henriksen (Episodes 4–6). The series features Jing Lusi and Martin Compston in the leading roles, with returning cast members Lesley Sharp, Jemma Moore, Jonathan Aris, Robert Gilbert, and Cash Holland.

The cast is further joined by Nicholas Rowe, Trevor White, Danusia Samal, and Steph Lacey. The technical production features a score by composer Ian Arber, with cinematography handled by Oli Russell and Milos Moore.

Reception of Red Eye Season 2

The series has landed on the digital screens and has received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.1/10.

 

