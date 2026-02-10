Technology News
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Nithish Sahadev directorial Tamil comedy drama film.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2026 14:43 IST
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film

Photo Credit: Netflix

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil premiere on February 12th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

  • TTT: Thaliavar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil comedy drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Nithish Sahdev
  • Streaming begins on Feb 12th, 2026, only on Netflix
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a recently released Tamil comedy-drama film that is now ready to buzz your digital screens soon. The film is a pure blend of comedy and drama where the plot focuses on a high-stakes showdown between two neighbours in the village. It further explores a village official getting entangled in the feud and how he battles with the complexities of the situation, only to bring things to peace. The sequences of the film are comic and entertain the audience with ego clashes and community conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The film will make its digital premiere on February 12th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

This family drama film follows Jeevarathnam (Played by Jiiva), a respected Panchayat President, who handles the community events and is supposedly handling the wedding at Ilavarasu's house. However, his life takes a chaotic turn when a death occurs in the neighbourhood, right on the wedding eve. Mani (Played by Thambi Ramaiah), who has a feud with Ilavarasu, then insists that his father's funeral be performed at the wedding time. That's when the real conflict begins. Now, Jeevarathnam must navigate his way to end this clash between the egos of both parties and come to a conclusion without violence.

Cast and Crew of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Written by Sanjo Joseph, Anuraj O.B., and Nithish Sahadev, this film stars Jiiva in the lead role, supported by Thambi Ramaiah, Jensan Diwakar, Surjith Gopinath, Shajeer P. Basheer, and more. The film has been directed by Nithish Sahdev, while Vishnu Vijay has delivered the background score.

Reception of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The film was theatrically released on January 15th, 2026, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6/10.

 

Further reading: Netflix, IMDb, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
