Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

A rural political satire where panchayat leader Jeevarathnam mediates chaos between two families during a wedding and a funeral.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2026 16:16 IST
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Photo Credit: Netflix

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is going to be on OTT from February 12, 2026, on Netflix.

Highlights
  • Streaming on Netflix from February 12, 2026, after its theatrical release
  • Stars Jiiva in a rural political satire centred on community conflict
  • Earned three times its budget in 27 days and holds an IMDb rating of 7.6/
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is dropping on OTT now. Add this piece to your bucket list of binge-watch. It is a Tamil political satire, with the headline by Jiiva. It was released on January 15, 2026, in theatres. It opened to the audience as a rural drama and is set in a village. The story follows Jeevarathnam, who is the elected president of the local panchayat. He ensures the management of public events in a smooth manner and without any issues.

When and Where to Watch

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is now available for streaming on Netflix. 

Trailer and Plot

The movie starts with the wedding eve at Ilavarasu's house. Jeevarathnam is given the task of seeing the arrangements and ensuring that the ceremony gets conducted smoother. However, the events happened to have an unexpected turn when a death took place in the neighbour's household of Mani. What takes place as an unfortunate coincidence soon turns into a standstill scenario because of the families' insistence on conducting the ceremonies, which include one mourning ritual and one celebratory ritual at the same time. None of the sides compromise, and Jeeva finds himself caught in the middle of the conflict, trying to manage the situation by putting both families to a mutual understanding.

Cast and Crew

It has been written by Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj O.B. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was directed by Nithish Sahadev. Kannan Ravi has produced the movie under the banner of KR Group. Alongside Jiiva, the other actors in the movie are Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu and Prathana Nathan in significant roles.

Reception

TTT has earned well, which is three times the budget within just 27 days of release. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

 

Further reading: Netflix, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, IMDb
