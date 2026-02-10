Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Accused is an upcoming Psychological thriller film that has been produced under the Dharmatic Entertainment. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Accused centres around a highly reputed gynaecologist, whose life turns upside down when she is accused of sexual misconduct. As the rumours surface around and begin affecting her life and success negatively, her wife then embarks on an investigation to reveal the truth. The film explores themes of societal injustice, power dynamics, and bias. Also, the sequences look promising with a strong starcast.

When and Where to Watch Accused

The film releases on February 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Accused

This Netflix original film is set in the background of London, where it follows Dr. Geetika (Played by Konkana Sen Sharma), a renowned and respected Gynaecologist. However, her life takes a dark turn when she is accused of sexual misconduct, leaving her career at stake. Further, the narrative takes a toll on her reputation and how public judgment makes her distant from those who once trusted her. Only then does her wife take the lead to uncover the speculations going viral. She is then confronted by the public judgment, power dynamics, and inequality, all while uncovering the truth.

Cast and Crew of Accused

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, this film stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta in the lead roles, supported by the talent Aditya Nanda, Sukant Goel, and more. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Adar Poonawalla.

Reception of Accused

The film is yet to drop on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.