BTC Sees No Big Price Change Entering April, Most Altcoins Record Fluctuation

Resilient at around $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), Bitcoin has stepped into the month of April 2023 with not many flying colours. With a small loss of 0.34 percent, Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $27,707 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh). The world's oldest cryptocurrency has been sitting tightly on this price mark for over a week now. While the value of BTC has risen substantially over the past week, experts predict it could be a while before Bitcoin crosses the threshold of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh) amid the market volatility.

Ether managed to mint small gains, taking a different market route than Bitcoin for a change. The current price point of ETH stands at $1,771 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh) with a minor rise of 3.45 percent, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 on Monday, April 3.

"Ether saw a slight increase from the previous day. Also, Ethereum developers anticipate the Shanghai upgrade on April 12, marking Ethereum's full transition to a PoS network," Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360, explaining ETH's price rally.

The crypto price chart looked divided into two parts on Monday, as the top two cryptocurrencies — BTC and ETH — diverted their paths.

Bitcoin, on the loss-making side of the crypto chart, was joined by Binance Coin, Ripple, Polygon, Solana as well as Shiba Inu, Tron, and Avalanche.

On the other hand, Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin followed Ether on the gain trail.

Binance USD, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Wrapped Bitcoin also recorded minor gains.

As an aftereffect of the banking collapse, TradFi sentiments seem to be low among users, especially as Bitcoin is increasingly being seen as a better investment alternative.

"Investors are eagerly anticipate the release of fresh data on productivity and jobs in the United States this week. This could have an impact on the overall health of the crypto market," Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Amid the essence of volatility in the global fintech industry, the valuation of the global crypto sector dropped by 2.02 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap stands at $1.16 trillion (roughly Rs. 95,53,149 crore).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.