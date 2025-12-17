Un Paarvayil is a Tamil OTT web series, based on the thriller and suspense genre. There is Parvati Nair in a strong double role. In the series, it has been shown that they are both sisters and their lives are intertwined with mystery and emotional chaos. The series focuses on the psychological suspense, drama and curiosity, which dives into the unsettles repercussions of the tragic events that have hidden secrets which are darker. The movie is set in a dark tone and is very intriguing to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Un Paarvayil is soon on OTT, where truths will be unlocked. It is going to be released on December 19, 2025, only on Sun NXT.

Trailer and Plot

The series shows a visually challenged woman who is broken when her twin sister and husband die under very tragic and mysterious circumstances. She starts searching for the truth, wherein she finds the entangled events of hidden motives, unexpected twists and betray. It looked like it was an isolated event, but it showed a larger conspiracy challenging all that she knew about her family. Even she gets secrets out about her, too. The movie is a complete suspense and thriller, which keeps the audience hooked till the end.

Cast and Crew

This series includes the cast, Parvati Nair, in dual roles. Ganesh Venkatraman, Mahendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi in important roles. Kabir Lal has done the direction, and it is produced by Ajay Kumar Singh and Rekha Singh by Lovely World Entertainment.

Reception

The series is going to get great responses as it talks about the suspense, which is unexpected; it is on social media buzz because of that.