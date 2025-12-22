Directed by Hiroshi Ikehata, Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary is an upcoming horror-comedy anime series that is set to release on digital screens soon. This is a light-hearted series that follows a kindergarten girl who secretly fights the spirits to protect her class from the ghosts. Witnessing the changes in her behaviour, he teacher learns about her history with supernatural activities. The series will revolve around this duo, where they collectively will fight against the ghosts who trouble the students and uncover some dark family secrets.

When and Where to Watch Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

This anime series is set to land on Crunchyroll in January 2026. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

This horror-comedy series follows Kaya-Chan, a little kindergarten girl, who seems to be wild, but this is not her usual behaviour. She has been defending her class from the ghosts that only she can see. However, her new teacher, Chie-Sensei, notices her behaviour and learns about her hidden powers to fight the supernatural entities. What happens next follows the revelations of her family's history and dark secrets that have been buried till now. The sequences of the series are promised to be highly entertaining, blended with comedy, horror, and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

Written by Shigeru Murakoshi, this series is voiced by Azusa Tachibana, Maaya Uchida, Yuki Kaji, Fukushi Ochiai, Shiori Izawa, and more. The music composition for the series has been delivered by Konya Yamamoto and Shun Narita.

Reception of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

The series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the series is currently unavailable.