Technology News
English Edition

Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online

Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary is an upcoming horror-comedy anime series that is set to land on digital screens soon. It is a light-hearted drama that will revolve around a kindergarten girl and her supernatural powers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 19:18 IST
Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online

Photo Credit: IMDB

Witness an epic horror-comedy where a kindergarten girl battles unseen ghosts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary is an upcoming anime series
  • It has been directed by Hiroshi Ikehata
  • Streaming begins in January, only on Crunchyroll
Advertisement

Directed by Hiroshi Ikehata, Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary is an upcoming horror-comedy anime series that is set to release on digital screens soon. This is a light-hearted series that follows a kindergarten girl who secretly fights the spirits to protect her class from the ghosts. Witnessing the changes in her behaviour, he teacher learns about her history with supernatural activities. The series will revolve around this duo, where they collectively will fight against the ghosts who trouble the students and uncover some dark family secrets.

When and Where to Watch Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

This anime series is set to land on Crunchyroll in January 2026. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

This horror-comedy series follows Kaya-Chan, a little kindergarten girl, who seems to be wild, but this is not her usual behaviour. She has been defending her class from the ghosts that only she can see. However, her new teacher, Chie-Sensei, notices her behaviour and learns about her hidden powers to fight the supernatural entities. What happens next follows the revelations of her family's history and dark secrets that have been buried till now. The sequences of the series are promised to be highly entertaining, blended with comedy, horror, and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

Written by Shigeru Murakoshi, this series is voiced by Azusa Tachibana, Maaya Uchida, Yuki Kaji, Fukushi Ochiai, Shiori Izawa, and more. The music composition for the series has been delivered by Konya Yamamoto and Shun Narita.

Reception of Kaya-Chan Isn't Scary

The series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the series is currently unavailable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: imdb, supernatural, horror-comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: An iPad Alternative That Gets Most Things Right

Related Stories

Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Google Needs More Time to Replace Its Assistant With Gemini on Android
  6. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  7. You Can Now Adjust How ChatGPT Responds to You With New Settings
  8. Instagram Could Embrace Long-Form Video Content to Compete With TikTok
  9. OnePlus Reportedly Developing New Smartphone for India, Global Markets
  10. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  2. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  3. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  4. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  5. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  6. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
  7. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Screen, HarmonyOS 6 Launched: Price, Features
  8. OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
  9. How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained
  10. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display, Ryzen AI 7 350 Chip Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »