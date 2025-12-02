Technology News
English Edition

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 brings the anime to a fiery conclusion, with Shinra and Company 8 fighting to save Tokyo.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2025 23:10 IST
Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc

Photo Credit: Cruncyroll

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 streams on Crunchyroll from January 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fire Force Season 3 concludes in January 2026
  • Streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll
  • Intense action, secrets, and emotional drama
Advertisement

Crunchyroll Streams ‘Fire Force' Season 3 Part 2 in January 2026. The burning world of Fire Force roars back into your life with a new season! Pursuing Shinra and Company 8, the anime ramps up when Tokyo is intensified with spontaneous human combustions, concealed mysteries, and scorching new foes. With eye-catching animation, more of the amazing action we've come to expect, and some truly great stakes and payoffs, this final arc is a fitting conclusion to the series. Looking forward to some epic battles, as well as utterly emotional character moments. Plus, our fave high explosive energy that he has delivered time and again with Fire Force as a global anime powerhouse.

When and Where to Watch:

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is releasing on January 9, 2026, at the time slot of the air date in Japan, which is at around 25:23 JST. The episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after, and that's where you can access the entire series, including past seasons.

Trailer and Plot:

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the second cour's opening, “Ignis”, and ending, “Speak of the Devil”, as Shinra fights fire with fire, uncovering secrets that could tear down the entire Fire Force team before more powerful flames stake their claim on the city in even greater numbers.

Cast and Crew:

Tatsuma Minamikawa is directing season 3, and Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters, while Sei Tsuguta is the series composition writer. Notable additions to the voice cast include Hibachi Shinmon by Hochu Otsuka. The series is animated by David Production. Undead Unluck and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are considered to be the company's biggest hits so far. Season 1's principal director was Yuki Yase.

Reception:

Fire Force Season 3 is still trending in the world, and it scored a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crunchyroll, Anime, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PNB Balance Check Number: How to Check PNB Balance Online Using Different Methods
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Features and Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  5. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  6. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Is Optional, Can Be Removed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: A Quick Comparison
  8. Poco C85 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon With These Features
  9. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
  3. Germany to Send First European Astronaut Around the Moon on Artemis Mission
  4. Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
  7. Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
  8. Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Peepli Live Director's Comedy Drama
  10. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »