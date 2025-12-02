Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc

Crunchyroll Streams ‘Fire Force' Season 3 Part 2 in January 2026. The burning world of Fire Force roars back into your life with a new season! Pursuing Shinra and Company 8, the anime ramps up when Tokyo is intensified with spontaneous human combustions, concealed mysteries, and scorching new foes. With eye-catching animation, more of the amazing action we've come to expect, and some truly great stakes and payoffs, this final arc is a fitting conclusion to the series. Looking forward to some epic battles, as well as utterly emotional character moments. Plus, our fave high explosive energy that he has delivered time and again with Fire Force as a global anime powerhouse.

When and Where to Watch:

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is releasing on January 9, 2026, at the time slot of the air date in Japan, which is at around 25:23 JST. The episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after, and that's where you can access the entire series, including past seasons.

Trailer and Plot:

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the second cour's opening, “Ignis”, and ending, “Speak of the Devil”, as Shinra fights fire with fire, uncovering secrets that could tear down the entire Fire Force team before more powerful flames stake their claim on the city in even greater numbers.

Cast and Crew:

Tatsuma Minamikawa is directing season 3, and Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters, while Sei Tsuguta is the series composition writer. Notable additions to the voice cast include Hibachi Shinmon by Hochu Otsuka. The series is animated by David Production. Undead Unluck and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are considered to be the company's biggest hits so far. Season 1's principal director was Yuki Yase.

Reception:

Fire Force Season 3 is still trending in the world, and it scored a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb