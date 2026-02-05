Love is an upcoming Tamil romantic drama series all set to premiere on Netflix. Starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the narrative of the show explores modern relationships, conflicts within emotions, and love that exists in today's era. Backed by Balaji Mohan of the Maari and Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi fame, the series promises relatable storytelling, new-age romance, and powerful character drama. The series will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – making it available to a wider Indian audience.

When and Where to Watch Love

The series will be available for streaming on Netflix. However, the OTT platform has not revealed the streaming date for the same. Viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to view.

Trailer and Plot of Love

While the official trailer is yet to be released, Love is a new-age romantic tale about two very different people – Tara and Matthew. Their opposing approaches to love and relationships bring about countless heart-throbbing moments on the air at work. It's a series where couples learn through experience that they are not compatible and recover from their common misunderstanding with words of wisdom, emotional intensity, and life's little oddities.

Cast and Crew of Love

Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the lead roles in the series. Directed by Balaji Mohan, it is of the romantic drama and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Reception of Love

Love is the latest buzz, for its lead pairing and Balaji Mohan's narration; it is a Netflix original, multi-language, and not yet rated on IMDb.