Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know

Super Subbu is a Telugu comedy series about an unlucky teacher who secretly becomes a sex education instructor in a conservative village, leading to funny and emotional situations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2026 15:40 IST
Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s first Telugu original series, Super Subbu, starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar

  • Netflix’s first original Telugu series
  • Directed bythe DJ Tillu fame Mallik Ram
  • A comedy centered on sex education in rural India
Super Subbu is an upcoming Telugu comedy series from Netflix that brings a combination of humour and socio-relevance themes. The series features Sundeep Kishan as Subbu, an honest but unlucky schoolteacher who takes a turn in his life when he has to teach “sex” education with confusion for both, and how teaching becomes the other side of relationships. Produced and directed by Mallik Ram, who earlier gave the superhit film DJ Tillu, the show is marketed. In Super Subbu, Mallik Ram delivers that sharp brand of humour but with layers and lacerating emotion and a definite social message.

When and Where to Watch Super Subbu

Super Subbu is scheduled for exclusive release on Netflix. But nothing is known about the series release date so far.

Trailer and Plot of Super Subbu

The teaser, launched by Netflix at a recent event in Mumbai, offers a comical sneak peek into Subbu's mad world. It begins with Murli Sharma playing a conservative father, chiding his son for being unemployed and unmarried. Subbu says no to sixty marriage proposals, goes to Maakipuram, teaches sex education on the sly, and handles family, love, and dreams with humour and commentary.

Cast and Crew of Super Subbu

Sundeep Kishan plays Subbu and also features Mithila Palkar, Murli Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Manasa Chowdary. The show is created and directed by Mallik Ram and will be available on Netflix only.

Reception of Super Subbu

Super Subbu teaser garnered a positive response on social media from those who lauded the concept, comic timing, and Sundeep Kishan. IMDb has yet to rate it and likely will do so after the release of this film.

 

