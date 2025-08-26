Technology News
English Edition

Philippine Lawmaker Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle National Debt

Philippine lawmaker proposes 20-year Bitcoin reserve to repay debt, inspired by global commodity stockpiles

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 22:56 IST
Philippine Lawmaker Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle National Debt

Photo Credit: Freepik/fabrikasimf

Philippines considers Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to cut debt and diversify assets

Highlights
  • The Philippines plans a 10,000 BTC sovereign reserve
  • A 20-year lock aims to repay $285 billion national debt
  • Global divide grows over crypto as state reserves
Advertisement

A Philippine lawmaker recently introduced a bill that aims to set up a government-run Bitcoin reserve to help cut the country's towering national debt. The “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act” filed by Representative Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte would mandate the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to buy 2,000 BTC each year for five years, totalling 10,000 BTC. The holdings would be locked for 20 years and could only be sold or swapped to pay down national debt. 

Bitcoin Reserve Proposed as National Debt Reaches $285 Billion

"The State shall promote and maintain economic prowess, including monetary stability and the convertibility of the peso, especially in times of crisis. With the increasing role of cryptocurrency in the world's financial system, it is imperative to enact measures aimed at diversifying our assets to ensure financial security," the bill reads.

Drawing inspiration from the commodity style reserves, such as the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Canada's maple syrup stockpile, Villafuerte said the reserve would focus on economic security by diversifying assets. 

The central bank would create cold storage facilities nationwide under the bill, and audits would be carried out every quarter using cryptographic attestations that were confirmed by impartial third parties. No more than 10 percent of the reserve could be sold in any two years following the 20-year lock-up. Additionally, assets that are airdropped or forked would be kept for a minimum of five years. The law also states that private Bitcoin ownership will remain unaffected and that citizens holding will not be subject to seizure. 

The Philippines is not the first country to consider treating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump introduced the national Bitcoin reserve through asset forfeitures, describing it as “digital gold”. 

On the other hand, the UK Treasury pointed out that a national crypto reserve is inappropriate, while South Korea's central bank warned that Bitcoin's high volatility and a very little alignment with the IMF make it an unsuitable option. 

India has also been on the fence with the issue. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Avail co-founder Anurag Arjun emphasised that a small portion, around 1-2 percent of national reserves, can be allocated to Bitcoin, but regulators remain cautious. 

The Philippines could be one of the first countries in Asia to institutionalise Bitcoin reserves, provided the bill is passed. It could set a narrative that could lead to growth in crypto adoption. 
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Philippines, Bitcoin Reserve, Bitcoin, Bitcoin News, BTC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
The Science of Sleep: How Samsung is Personalizing Rest for Better Days ft Galaxy Watch8 Series

Related Stories

Philippine Lawmaker Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle National Debt
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Awe Dropping' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 17 Series Expected
  2. Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  5. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  8. iQOO's Next Compact Phone Will Compete With the OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
  9. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Asia 2025 in Hong Kong to Host Second-Largest BTC Event, Over 15,000 Attendees Expected
  2. Philippine Lawmaker Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle National Debt
  3. Perplexity to Reportedly Expand Its Revenue Sharing Programme for Publishers to Comet Browser
  4. CloudSEK Research Reveals How AI Summarising Tools Can Be Tricked Using Prompt Injection-Based Attacks
  5. Sony Opts for Safeguards, Studio Oversight to Protect Itself From Concord-Like High-Profile Failures
  6. WhatsApp for macOS Updated With Chat Filtering Feature to Display Unread, Favourite, and Group Chats
  7. iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  9. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes
  10. Spotify Users Can Now Send Direct Messages to Each Other to Share Music, Podcasts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »