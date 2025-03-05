Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Tamil political satire film Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam, which was released in theatres on January 24, 2025, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Directed by Shankar Dayal, the film stars Yogi Babu and Senthil in their first-ever collaboration. The film, produced under the Meenakshi Amman Movies banner, takes a satirical look at the political landscape, blending humor with social commentary. It features a strong supporting cast, including Imayavarman, Advaith Jai Masthaan, and Subbu Panchu. Following its theatrical run, the film is now set to reach a wider audience through streaming platforms.

When and Where to Watch Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The film is scheduled to premiere on aha Tamil starting March 7, 2025. The streaming platform, known for its regional content, will make the film available to subscribers, allowing viewers to experience the political satire from their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The trailer, which was released prior to the film's theatrical release, showcased a unique blend of humor and political satire. Yogi Babu plays Aathimoolam, a character navigating the complexities of the political system, with Senthil portraying a pivotal role alongside him. The story revolves around a group of children who form a political party, challenging the existing system in a way that leads to unexpected consequences. Through sharp dialogues and comical situations, the film critiques the political climate while maintaining an entertaining narrative.

Cast and Crew of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The film features an ensemble cast led by Yogi Babu and Senthil, marking their first collaboration. Other key actors include Imayavarman, Advaith Jai Masthaan, Subbu Panchu, Saravanan, Lizzie Antony, Chitra Lakshmanan, and Mayilsamy. The film's cinematography is handled by J. Laxman Kumar, with Richard Kevin as the editor. The music is composed by Saadhaga Paravaigal, making their debut as film composers.

Reception of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It was noted for its unique premise and performances, particularly Yogi Babu's comedic timing. However, some reviews mentioned that the screenplay felt stretched in parts.