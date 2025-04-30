The Bayou OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson, The Bayou is a thriller movie that is set to hit the digital screens soon. The movie revolves around a grad student whose vacation turns into a disaster after she, along with her friends, escapes a plane crash. However, little does she know, what's waiting for her is more deadly than what she has just escaped. The movie will keep you on the edge of your seat with horrific sequences. The Bayou is set to release on Lionsgate Play on May 02, 2025.

When and Where to Watch The Bayou

The Bayou is releasing on May 02, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. To watch The Bayou, viewers will need a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Bayou

The plot of The Bayou follows a medical grad, Kyle, played by Athena Strates, who is bold and fearless, takes on a road trip with her friends to Florida to scatter the ashes of her brother. However, despite knowing the fact that Kyle fears flying, her friend, Malika (Elisha Applebaum), books them a light aircraft. The drunk pilot, Frank, portrayed by Andonis Anthony, ends up crashing the plane in the desolate Louisiana Everglades, where the gator horror awaits them.

The movie keeps viewers engaged until the last with horrifying sequences and the gater thrill is remarkable. The Bayou promises goosebumps, where some of the scenes will make you hold your breath for a second.

Cast and Crew of The Bayou

The Bayou is a thriller movie that features Athena Strates as Kyle, accompanied by a prominent star cast like Madalena Aragao, Elisha Applebaum, Mohammed Mansaray, Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong, and Andonis Anthony. The Bayou is further supported by Sarah Priddy, Isabelle Bonfrer, Flynn Barnard, David Newman, and more. The Bayou is directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson, while the writers include Ashley Holberry and Gavin Cosmo Mehrtens. The face behind music composition is Segun Akinola. The cinematography has been delivered by Steven Hall.

Reception of The Bayou

The Bayou hit the theatres on 21st February 2025, however, it did not do well on the big screen. The viewers and critics have mixed reviews for the movie. The Bayou received an IMDb rating of 4.3/10.