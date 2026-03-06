Poco X8 series is expected to be launched later this month as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's lineup. Rumoured to include the Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro, the smartphone maker recently teased the launch of its upcoming series. Now, the tech firm has revealed the names of the chipsets that will power the new handsets. One of the models will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip, while the other will be launched with a Dimensity 9000 series SoC. Separately, the Poco X8 Pro Max has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at the performance it might offer.

Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed that its upcoming Poco X series phones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra and the Dimensity 9500s chipsets. While the company has yet to confirm the monikers, the tech firm is expected (via Gizmochina) to equip the purported Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max with the two SoCs, respectively. The recently released Dimensity 9500s chip is positioned below the chipmaker's flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC, which was unveiled last year.

A new flagship era begins. 🚀

MediaTek's latest flagship chipset is here — and the POCO X Pro Series will be the first to bring it to the world.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xaS5rETP67 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 4, 2026

Separately, a Xiaomi smartphone, with the Xiaomi 2602BPC18G model number, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Tech blogger Anvin writes for Xpertpick that the listing belongs to the upcoming Poco X8 Pro Max. The handset was spotted on the website with Android 16 and 11GB memory size, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is also listed with an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is claimed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, which was released earlier this year, in January. The chip is shown to feature a prime core clocked at 3.73GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.30GHz, and four efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz. The handset managed to score 2,659 points in single core performance and 8,386 points in the multi core test.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max will be launched in India in the middle of March. The Poco X8 Pro Max is said to have scored 36,12,095 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display. It might carry a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.