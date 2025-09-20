Technology News
Article 370 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About This Political Drama

Article 370 is a political drama that follows an NIA agent, who, together with the PMO official, undertakes a secret mission and uncovers the terrorists' agenda.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 15:07 IST
Article 370 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About This Political Drama

Photo Credit: OTTPLAY

Article 370' is a gripping political drama depicting events that changed Jammu & Kashmir's fate forever

Highlights
  • Article 370 is a political drama movie
  • It stars Yami Gautam and is based on a sensitive political decision
  • Streaming starts from Sept 19th, 2025, only on Zee5
Article 370 is a political drama that has been written and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The movie follows NIA Agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who is tasked with combating terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. This secret mission is taken under the guidance of the PMO official Rajeshwari Swaminathan. The outcomes in the climax of the mission will transform the fate of Jammu and Kashmir. The sequences are highly sensitive and explore the themes of political conflicts in the parliament.

When and Where to Watch Article 370

Article 370 is currently streaming on Zee5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Article 370

Article 370 is a highly sensitive movie that revolves around the historic decision of the government that changed the fate of Jammu and Kashmir. The movie revolves around NIA agent Zooni Haskar (portrayed by Yami Gautam), who, along with a determined member of PMO, Rajeshwari Swaminathan (played by Priyamani), takes on a secret mission where she confronts the terrorists and exposes a major terror attack. Significantly, the movie showcases political battles where a decision changed the fate of Jammu and Kashmir forever. The movie is based on real incidents.

Cast and Crew of Article 370

This political drama features Yami Gautam in the lead role, supported by Priyamani and Vaibhav Tatwawadi. Other cast includes Hitesh Aggrawal, Mohan Agashe, Raj Arjun, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Shashwat Sachdev, while the cinematography has been done by Siddharth Vasani.

Reception of Article 370

The movie was theatrically released on Feb 23rd, 2024, where it received a phenomenal response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.6/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: drama, movie, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
