Indra (2025) Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About This Crime Thriller

Indra (2025) is a Tamil crime thriller where a blind ex-cop hunts a serial killer; streaming on Sun NXT & Tentkotta

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 16:00 IST
Indra (2025) Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About This Crime Thriller

The film features Vasanth Ravi in the lead role as Indra, delivering a powerful and intense performance

Highlights
  • Tamil crime thriller released on 22 August 2025
  • Stars Vasanth Ravi as a blind ex-cop and Mehreen Pirzada
  • Story revolves around a serial killer and personal loss
Indra is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller film. It was released in theatres on August 22, 2025. The film, directed by Sabarish Nanda, features Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada. It also stars Sunil, Anikha Surendran and Kalyan in key roles. Indra combines elements of suspense, mystery and action. The protagonist is a former cop who goes blind. There's a serial killer he must hunt, at the same time, he is grieving his own loss. Many had been hoping for a juicy story. But the reviews say it has strong moments and less strong ones.

When and Where to Watch

The latest movie is now available for streaming on Sun NXT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer has Vasanth Ravi's character tackling inner demons before he decides to capture a ruthless killer. Indra is placed on suspension as a police officer. He becomes blind. His wife was murdered. Clues lead to a serial killer. With the weight of loss, blindness and betrayal, he must solve the case. He relies on sharp instincts and memory to track the killer's moves. The story builds tension as Indra faces danger with every step.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Vasanth Ravi as Indra, Mehreen Pirzada as Kayal, Sunil as Abhimanyu and Kalyani among others. It is crafted by Sabarish Nanda, who has written and directed the film. It is produced by Jaffer Sadiq and Irfan Malik under JSM Productions and Emperor Entertainment. Cinematography is by Prabu Raghav. Edited by Praveen K. L. Music by Ajmal Tahseen.

Reception

Critics gave Indra mixed reviews with a 9.4 score. Its mood, twists and intention were praised by many. But others said it does not make a big difference.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, SUNNXT, trailer, film
