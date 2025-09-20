Indra is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller film. It was released in theatres on August 22, 2025. The film, directed by Sabarish Nanda, features Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada. It also stars Sunil, Anikha Surendran and Kalyan in key roles. Indra combines elements of suspense, mystery and action. The protagonist is a former cop who goes blind. There's a serial killer he must hunt, at the same time, he is grieving his own loss. Many had been hoping for a juicy story. But the reviews say it has strong moments and less strong ones.

When and Where to Watch

The latest movie is now available for streaming on Sun NXT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer has Vasanth Ravi's character tackling inner demons before he decides to capture a ruthless killer. Indra is placed on suspension as a police officer. He becomes blind. His wife was murdered. Clues lead to a serial killer. With the weight of loss, blindness and betrayal, he must solve the case. He relies on sharp instincts and memory to track the killer's moves. The story builds tension as Indra faces danger with every step.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Vasanth Ravi as Indra, Mehreen Pirzada as Kayal, Sunil as Abhimanyu and Kalyani among others. It is crafted by Sabarish Nanda, who has written and directed the film. It is produced by Jaffer Sadiq and Irfan Malik under JSM Productions and Emperor Entertainment. Cinematography is by Prabu Raghav. Edited by Praveen K. L. Music by Ajmal Tahseen.

Reception

Critics gave Indra mixed reviews with a 9.4 score. Its mood, twists and intention were praised by many. But others said it does not make a big difference.