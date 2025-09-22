Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has kicked off for Prime members in India and will be open to all customers starting Tuesday. This ongoing sale offers a broad selection of products at impressive discounts, paired with exchange deals and extra benefits. Earlier, we showcased some of the standout offers on electronics like laptops, smartphones, and home entertainment devices. If you're planning to upgrade or replace your tablet, this is one of the best opportunities to do so. Here's a handpicked list of top tablet deals from leading brands.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts on SBI Card Transactions

Alongside these discounted prices, SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons, and exchange options to cut down the final cost and increase their overall savings. Please note that certain deals already reflect these additional benefits.

We's previously covered the best smartphone offers from Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Redmi, and Xiaomi. This time, the spotlight shifts to some of the most attractive tablet deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is listed at an MRP of Rs. 54,999, and it can be bought for as low as Rs. 47,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Lite is marked at Rs. 24,999 and is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 11,999. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite from Samsung comes with an MRP of Rs. 36,999, but is now offered at the lowest effective price of Rs. 23,499.

Best Deals on Tablets in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

