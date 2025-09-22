Best Deals on Tablets in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Discounts and Offers on Tablets

SBI cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 17:43 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Discounts and Offers on Tablets

Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus Pad 3 (pictured) can be bought for Rs. 47,999 during the sale event

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Lite is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 11,999
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has the lowest effective price of Rs. 23,499
  • The sale opens for all users in India on Tuesday
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has kicked off for Prime members in India and will be open to all customers starting Tuesday. This ongoing sale offers a broad selection of products at impressive discounts, paired with exchange deals and extra benefits. Earlier, we showcased some of the standout offers on electronics like laptops, smartphones, and home entertainment devices. If you're planning to upgrade or replace your tablet, this is one of the best opportunities to do so. Here's a handpicked list of top tablet deals from leading brands.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts on SBI Card Transactions

Alongside these discounted prices, SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also take advantage of EMI plans, coupons, and exchange options to cut down the final cost and increase their overall savings. Please note that certain deals already reflect these additional benefits.

We's previously covered the best smartphone offers from Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Redmi, and Xiaomi. This time, the spotlight shifts to some of the most attractive tablet deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is listed at an MRP of Rs. 54,999, and it can be bought for as low as Rs. 47,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Lite is marked at Rs. 24,999 and is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 11,999. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite from Samsung comes with an MRP of Rs. 36,999, but is now offered at the lowest effective price of Rs. 23,499.

Best Deals on Tablets in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Pad 3 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Rs. 89,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Rs. 48,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 36,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab With Pen Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,749 Buy Now
Redmi Pad Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,000 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Lite Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Vibrant display
  • Fast wired charging
  • JBL-powered speakers
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Heavy for a tablet
  • Performance could have been better
Read detailed Lenovo Tab Plus review
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL and More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Discounts and Offers on Tablets
