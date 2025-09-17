Technology News
English Edition

Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama

Kanyakumari is a Telugu romance drama that is currently streaming on online.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2025 21:49 IST
Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kanyakumari Now Streaming on this OTT platform.

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kanyakumari is a Telugu romance drama movie
  • It stars Sreecharan Rachakonda and Geeth Saini in the lead roles
  • Now Streaming, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Kanyakumari, a light-hearted Telugu romance drama, is now available on online. The movie is written and directed by Srujan Attada and talks about the story of a farmer who falls in love with a young and ambitious girl named Kumari. Interestingly, when Kumari rejects his proposal, their love finds their own ways to evolve. Amidst the societal challenges and their contrasting world, they must overcome the differences to make their love work. This movie explores the themes of romance, social challenges, family differences, and ambitions.

When and Where to Watch Kanyakumari

This movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kanyakumari

The story revolves around a farmer named Tirupati, portrayed by Sreecharan Rachakonda, who falls in love with a young girl named Kumari, played by Geeth Saini. Kumari wants to become a software engineer. However, due to financial constraints, she has to work as a salesperson in a shopping centre. Tirupati, with all due courage, proposes to Kumari, but later gets rejected. Their fate keeps crossing, and one day the love evolves between the two. Now, as they navigate their relationship, they have to face societal challenges, overcome diverse family backgrounds, and her ambitions.

Cast and Crew of Kanyakumari

Written and directed by Srujan Attada, this movie stars Sreecharan Rachakonda and Geeth Saini in the lead roles, supported by Muralidhar Goud, Bhadram, Prabhavati Varma, and more. The music composer of the movie is Ravi Nidamarthy, while the cinematography has been done by Shiva Gajula and Haricharan K. Also, Naresh Adupa is the editor of the movie.

Reception of Kanyakumari

This movie was theatrically released on August 27, 2025, and received an outstanding response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kanyakumari OTT Release, Amazon Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  2. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  4. Nothing OS 4.0 Based Android 16 Announced With Extra Dark Mode, AI Dashboard
  5. Instamart Sale: iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R at Jaw-Dropping Prices
  6. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Identifies Compact, Metal-Poor Star-Forming Region Tracing Back to Early Universe
  2. Researchers Develop Method to Predict Rare Green Auroral Events on Mars
  3. Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
  4. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades
  6. Government Makes Cybersecurity Audits Mandatory for Crypto Exchanges Due to Rising Risks
  7. Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says
  8. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  9. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  10. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »