Kanyakumari, a light-hearted Telugu romance drama, is now available on online. The movie is written and directed by Srujan Attada and talks about the story of a farmer who falls in love with a young and ambitious girl named Kumari. Interestingly, when Kumari rejects his proposal, their love finds their own ways to evolve. Amidst the societal challenges and their contrasting world, they must overcome the differences to make their love work. This movie explores the themes of romance, social challenges, family differences, and ambitions.

When and Where to Watch Kanyakumari

This movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kanyakumari

The story revolves around a farmer named Tirupati, portrayed by Sreecharan Rachakonda, who falls in love with a young girl named Kumari, played by Geeth Saini. Kumari wants to become a software engineer. However, due to financial constraints, she has to work as a salesperson in a shopping centre. Tirupati, with all due courage, proposes to Kumari, but later gets rejected. Their fate keeps crossing, and one day the love evolves between the two. Now, as they navigate their relationship, they have to face societal challenges, overcome diverse family backgrounds, and her ambitions.

Cast and Crew of Kanyakumari

Written and directed by Srujan Attada, this movie stars Sreecharan Rachakonda and Geeth Saini in the lead roles, supported by Muralidhar Goud, Bhadram, Prabhavati Varma, and more. The music composer of the movie is Ravi Nidamarthy, while the cinematography has been done by Shiva Gajula and Haricharan K. Also, Naresh Adupa is the editor of the movie.

Reception of Kanyakumari

This movie was theatrically released on August 27, 2025, and received an outstanding response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.7/10.