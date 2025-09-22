Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers price cuts on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi and more

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 17:30 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Sale 2025:You can also receive extra discounts with select bank cards

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members
  • Amazon is offering exchange discounts for shoppers
  • Buyers can avail coupon-based offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members and will open to all customers at midnight on Tuesday. The annual sale currently lists big discounts on smart TVs from brands like Samsung and LG ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. Alongside the general price cuts, buyers can benefit from additional bank offers, coupon discounts, and no-cost EMI options. Customers can also trade in their older TV units to get additional exchange discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Bank Discounts, Exchange Offers

If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup ahead of the festive season, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is a perfect time to do so. Top brands are selling their latest smart TVs with new display technology, improved processors, and multiple connectivity options at reduced prices. For instance, Xiaomi's 55-inch X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV is currently listed for Rs. 34,399, instead of the original price of Rs. 48,999

Hisense is selling its 65-inch E7Q PRO series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV for Rs. 49,999, significantly lower than its original price of Rs. 98,999.

SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. Also, shoppers can get discounts on payments made via Amazon Pay UPI. Further, buyers can opt for exchange discounts and no-cost EMI payment options on select products. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to 5 percent additional discounts. 

Here are the top smart TV models priced under Rs. 50,000 in India that are currently discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Xiaomi 55-inch X Series 4K LED Google TV L55MA-AIN Rs. 48,999 Rs. 34,399 Buy Now
Hisense 65-inch E7Q Pro Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV 65E7Q Pro Rs. 98,9999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL Rs. 75,500 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Acerpure 55-inch Swift Series UHD LED Smart Google TV AP55UG51ASFTD Rs. 64,490 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
LG 43-inch UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA Rs. 48,690 Rs. 26,490 Buy Now
Sony 43-inch Bravia 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
