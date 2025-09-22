Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members
Amazon is offering exchange discounts for shoppers
Buyers can avail coupon-based offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live for Prime members and will open to all customers at midnight on Tuesday. The annual sale currently lists big discounts on smart TVs from brands like Samsung and LG ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. Alongside the general price cuts, buyers can benefit from additional bank offers, coupon discounts, and no-cost EMI options. Customers can also trade in their older TV units to get additional exchange discounts.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Bank Discounts, Exchange Offers
If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup ahead of the festive season, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is a perfect time to do so. Top brands are selling their latest smart TVs with new display technology, improved processors, and multiple connectivity options at reduced prices. For instance, Xiaomi's 55-inch X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV is currently listed for Rs. 34,399, instead of the original price of Rs. 48,999
Hisense is selling its 65-inch E7Q PRO series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV for Rs. 49,999, significantly lower than its original price of Rs. 98,999.
SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. Also, shoppers can get discounts on payments made via Amazon Pay UPI. Further, buyers can opt for exchange discounts and no-cost EMI payment options on select products. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to 5 percent additional discounts.
