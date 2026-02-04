The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets this month. While the company has yet to confirm the handsets, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra has been sighted on a benchmarking website, which hints at its imminent debut. The listing also reveals some of its key specifications. The purported Samsung handset is expected to arrive with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, running on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-S948B has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Tarun Vats). Judging by its model number and chipset details, it is anticipated to be the International variant of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz.

Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The SoC appears to comprise six Cluster 1 core clocked at 3.63GHz and two Cluster 2 cores operating at 4.74GHz. Comparing these frequencies against the available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which already powers several flagships like OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be paired with approximately 10.86GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with One UI 8.5 software. It has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets.

In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi core scores of 3,601 and 10,686 points, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra scored 3,053 and 9,832 single and multi core scores, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, along with the vanilla Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, is rumoured to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25.