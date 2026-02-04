Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G was launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on January 29, along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The two smartphones, which boast 200-megapixel primary rear cameras, are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipsets, respectively. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now available for purchase in the country via the company website, an e-commerce platform, and other offline retail channels. Available in three distinct colourways each, both handsets are equipped with 6.83-inch AMOLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The top-of-the-line option, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 31,999. The phone is available in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colour options.

On the other hand, the base variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 37,999. Meanwhile, the variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the top-end 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at 43,999. It is offered in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.

The Xiaomi sub-brand is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Both the handsets sport 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED displays, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company claims that the handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the Note 15 Pro+ 5G, while the standard model features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC. Redmi's new Note 15 Pro+ 5G boasts up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Note 15 Pro 5G offers 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 15 Pro+ 5G model features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the standard model is equipped with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro 5G packs a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Both handsets offer 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.