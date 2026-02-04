Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G are available for purchase in India via Amazon, Xiaomi online store, and other offline retail stores.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 12:36 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ (right) features a dual rear camera setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 16 Pro 5G features a 6,580mAh battery
  • Both handsets are offered in three colourways each
Advertisement

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G was launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on January 29, along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The two smartphones, which boast 200-megapixel primary rear cameras, are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipsets, respectively. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now available for purchase in the country via the company website, an e-commerce platform, and other offline retail channels. Available in three distinct colourways each, both handsets are equipped with 6.83-inch AMOLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The top-of-the-line option, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 31,999. The phone is available in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colour options.

On the other hand, the base variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 37,999. Meanwhile, the variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the top-end 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at 43,999. It is offered in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.

The Xiaomi sub-brand is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

1

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Both the handsets sport 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED displays, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company claims that the handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the Note 15 Pro+ 5G, while the standard model features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC. Redmi's new Note 15 Pro+ 5G boasts up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Note 15 Pro 5G offers 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 15 Pro+ 5G model features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the standard model is equipped with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro 5G packs a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Both handsets offer 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Launch, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple’s Xcode 26.3 Brings Agentic Coding Features With OpenAI Codex, Claude Agent Integration

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  3. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  5. Oppo Find X10 Series Might Feature These Unreleased MediaTek Chips
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Colour Options Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Xperia 10 VIII Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Might Launch in Japan, Europe and Asia
  3. Apple’s First OLED MacBook to Launch This Year as Samsung Display Plans A6 OLED Production: Report
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Point to Four Colour Options, Slightly Refreshed Design
  6. Apple’s Xcode 26.3 Brings Agentic Coding Features With OpenAI Codex, Claude Agent Integration
  7. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Says Rockstar Will Begin Marketing Push This Summer
  8. Oppo Find X10 Pro Series Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series Chipsets, Tipster Claims
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Design Appears Identical to Chinese Model in Leaked Render
  10. Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »