Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is a Tamil crime-based comedy movie which was made on a low budget. Sivaji and Laya are teaming up after a long time. It is set for OTT release now. Sivaji has already made his robust comeback with the hit web series 90s, which was hit. Later, he signed many projects, and now there will be another one, the name Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani. The movie is set against a Chittoor backdrop, with Sivaji playing the role of Panchayat Secretary. His character goes through various trials and links to crime, which make up the core of the plot. Let's get into further insights about it.

When and Where to Watch

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is now on ETV Win from February 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is a story of the principles of village life of the official and his family. The story is set against the backdrop of Chittoor village, where a man is renowned as the Panchayat Secretary of the village. It is about his principles that he is known. Further, he faces a crime in his village. He delves into the case and finds out the reason and the man behind it.

Cast and Crew

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani has Sivaji and Laya in the main lead with other supporting actors as Rohan and Mohammad Ali. The direction of the film has been taken care of by Sudheer Sriram. Music has been composed by Rajini Raj. Sivaji Sontineni under the banner of Sree Sivaji Productions. Ritwik Reddy has done the cinematography.

Reception

As it is new and upcoming, it has no IMDb rating yet. However, the movie is quite entertaining and has earned controversy too because of Sivaji's statement. Fans are yet to watch it.