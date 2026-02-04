Technology News
Crypto Developer Launches RentAHuman.ai Service That Lets AI Agents Hire Humans to Perform Real-Life Tasks

More than 40,000 people have already registered on RentAHuman.ai to be hired to perform physical tasks for AI agents.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Andy Kelly

RentAHuman.ai was launched by a crypto engineer on February 2

Highlights
  • RentAHuman.ai is claimed to have 28,000 users as of Wednesday
  • RentAHuman.ai allows AI agent to rent humans at $50 (about Rs. 4,500)
  • It allows AI agents to search for humans and rent their services
The recent unprecedented adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has seemingly made human beings more reliant on generative AI agents for doing research, writing emails, summarising long documents, creating images, and videos. Large language model (LLM)-powered AI agents are now also capable of managing a user's daily schedules, including planning meetings, while also impacting other aspects of human lives. In an interesting turn of events, a cryptocurrency engineer has launched a new service, called RentAHuman.ai, which allows an AI agent to rent the services of humans to perform real-life physical tasks.

RentAHuman.ai Allows AI Agents to Hire Humans to Perform Physical Tasks

RentAHuman.ai was recently launched by Alexander Liteplo, a crypto engineer at UMA Protocol, as a new service that allows AI agents to hire humans to perform real-life physical tasks. The developer claims that the website hit more than 28 users in less than 52 hours. More than 40,400 people have registered on the platform offering their services to about 46 AI agents, which are connected to the service. 

However, the AI agents' developers need to first perform an MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration into the platform. Anthropic's MCP is a method of connecting AI agents with knowledge hubs and other data sources.

The Argentina-based crypto developer claims that a startup's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is one of several persons that have registered to offer their services. AI agents can hire humans for physical tasks, such as delivering packages, driving somebody to a place, picking up groceries from stores, or feeding one's pet when they are away from home. Liteplo also says that people can be hired by AI agents for hugging and talking to others, for example.

Calling itself “the meatspace layer of AI”, the platform has 8,60,557 site visits. These AI agents can use RentAHuman.ai's services to rent the services of human beings for an amount ranging between $50 (about 4,500) and $69 (roughly Rs. 6,200) per hour.

Users can search for human beings based on location, skills, or the hourly rent. People who wish to register on the platform to offer services can do so by signing up to create a profile. Users can also set the radius of availability, city, languages they can speak, and a description about themselves.

Further reading: RentAHuman AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Agents, Cryptocurrency
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Crypto Developer Launches RentAHuman.ai Service That Lets AI Agents Hire Humans to Perform Real-Life Tasks
