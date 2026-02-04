Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Photography Capabilities Teased Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy S26’s camera module and AI phone branding are prominently showcased throughout the three teaser videos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 14:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Photography Capabilities Teased Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung teased major camera upgrades for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series
  • First teaser highlights enhanced long-range zoom capabilities
  • Camera housings with triple vertical lenses are briefly shown
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched later this month, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-of-the-line flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Although the South Korean tech conglomerate is yet to confirm the arrival of its next-generation Galaxy S models, it has released a set of teaser videos that are believed to hint at the photography capabilities of the purported handsets. Samsung has teased improved zoom, low-light imaging and video capture on the Galaxy S26 models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Features

The teaser videos released by Samsung do not explicitly name the devices, but visual cues and fine print suggest that camera performance could be a central theme. The first teaser focuses on improved zooming capabilities. The clip shows a user zooming in on a pet dog far beyond what appears to be 5x or even 10x magnification, suggesting improvements to Samsung's long-range zoom performance.

The fine print in the video further clarifies that the image shown includes an AI-generated background.

The second teaser, meanwhile, shifts attention to low-light photography. It emphasises capturing clearer videos in dim, artificially lit environments, with reduced noise. While details remain under wraps, Samsung's Nightography mode could play a role here.

The third teaser video again points to improved low-light video capture. A woman can be seen twirling fireworks at night, with the caption “It looks dark. It films bright”. This suggests upgrades to Samsung's night video performance, potentially through improved sensors, processing, or AI-assisted brightness and noise control.

While the design of the purported handsets has yet to be revealed, the Galaxy S26's camera module and AI phone branding are prominently showcased throughout the three teaser videos. The rear camera setup appears to have three distinct lens rings in a vertically arranged setup.

According to reports, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched in global markets on February 25. The handsets are expected to go on sale beginning March 11.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Photography Capabilities Teased Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
