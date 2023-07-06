Technology News

Virus 2062 Podcast, Starring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Returning for Season 2 on Spotify

The audio-thriller podcast is the first from Spotify to be voice-led by Bollywood actors.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 6 July 2023 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Richa Chadha voices the character of Dr. Gayatri Rajput, while Fazal plays Patient 63, Peter Pereira

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's podcast 'Virus 2062' is returning for a second season on Spotify, the music streaming service announced on Thursday. Adapted from Chilean Spotify Original 'Caso 63', the audio-thriller podcast is the first from Spotify India to be voice-led by Bollywood actors, and is directed by Mantra Mugdh. The original 10-episode podcast is about a psychiatric patient who claims to have come from the future to prevent the spread of a deadly virus. Chadha voices the character of Dr. Gayatri Rajput, while Fazal plays Patient 63, Peter Pereira.

In the new season, Dr Gayatri wakes up in a timeline to find that roles have been reversed, and she is now both the time traveler and the enigmatic patient of a psychiatrist, according to the official description. Chadha has said that working on the podcast was an 'exciting challenge' for her. "It continues to be an insightful and interesting experience to explore this form of storytelling as a voice actor with Spotify and Mantra, and we are excited to see how listeners receive this season of 'Virus 2062'," the actor said in a statement.

Fazal said the podcast has helped him improve as an artist. "In season two of 'Virus 2062', my character of Peter Pereira returns, stranded in a lost future. It has been both exciting and enriching to return to this show and continue to expand my creativity voicing this extraordinary world, in a podcast, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to this season as much as we enjoyed making it”, he said.

'Caso 63' was also adapted in English. The podcast, titled 'Case 63', featured the voices of Hollywood stars Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
