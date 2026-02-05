Technology News
Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Realme P4 Power 5G supports 80W fast charging (wired) and 27W reverse charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 13:42 IST
Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Realme P4 Power 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Realme P4 Power 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset
  • Realme adds a 144Hz curved 1.5K HyperGlow display to the handset
  • The Realme P4 Power 5G carries a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber
Realme P4 Power 5G was launched in India on January 29, featuring a massive 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast charging. It is equipped with a 144Hz curved 1.5K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, and long-term software support. It also includes a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber for improved heat management. The handset also offers a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and an IP66+IP68+IP69-rated durable build. It is finally available for purchase with launch offers across online and offline channels.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Realme P4 Power 5G price in India starts at 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 27,999. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 30,999. With a Rs. 2,000 bank or exchange offer, the effective prices drop to Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The handset is available in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue finishes.

The first sale will run from February 5 at 12 noon IST to February 7 at 11:59pm across the Realme India website, Flipkart, and select offline stores, the company confirmed in a press release. During this period, buyers can also avail of six months no-cost EMI, a free four-year battery warranty worth Rs. 2,999, and an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices.

Realme P4 Power 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme P4 Power 5G comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, alongside a HyperVision+ AI chip. The handset ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, with three years of OS upgrades and four security updates.

In the camera department, the Realme P4 Power 5G boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber for thermal dissipation.

The Realme P4 Power 5G packs a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. For security, it is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and ArmorShell Protection. The handset measures 162.26×76.15×9.08mm and weighs about 219g.

Comments

Further reading: Realme P4 Power 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Realme P4 Power 5G Features, Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Realme
