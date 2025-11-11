Technology News
Rowan Atkinson Returns with Chaotic Fun in Netflix’s Man vs Baby: When to Watch Online?

Man vs Baby continues Trevor Bingley’s misadventures as he takes on the ultimate test — babysitting.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2025 21:04 IST
Man vs Baby, will exclusively premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Man vs Baby, will exclusively premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2025.

  • Man vs Baby is a follow-up to Man vs Bee (2022)
  • Premieres on Netflix on December 11, 2025
  • Created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies
Comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns to make your Christmas funnier with Man Vs Baby, the highly anticipated follow-up to his Netflix hit series Man vs Bee. On the shoulders of the man who gifted Mr Bean and Johnny English to us, Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley: a softly spoken fella of few words whose best intentions always spectacularly backfire in gut-busting fashion. Man vs Baby is a 4-part comedy series coming to Netflix on December 11, 2025, that celebrates the imperfect joy of parenting while finding humour in the inner and outer worlds of man versus baby.

When and Where to Watch

Man vs Baby, a four-part comedy series, will exclusively premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer has promised a fresh serving of slapstick comedy and mischief that nobody does better than Rowan Atkinson. Having survived his ordeal with man-eating bees, it seems Trevor Bingley has now settled down to a relatively quiet life as a school caretaker. But when hired to guard a palatial London penthouse over Christmas, things don't exactly go as planned — including being left with an actual infant abandoned from a school nativity play.

Cast and Crew

The series marks a reunion for Rowan Atkinson and his co-creator and writer, William Davies, the team behind Man vs Bee. Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor and Joseph Balderrama star in the series, which is directed by David Kerr and written by Atkinson and Davies. Executive produced by Chris Clark and William Davies, and series produced by Kate Fasulo. Man vs Baby is set to deliver all the clever writing, hilarious physical comedy, and heartwarming moments that helped make Man vs Bee a viral success around the world.

Reception and Expectations

Man vs Baby hasn't aired yet; hence, the IMDb rating is not available.


