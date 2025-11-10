Technology News
Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Tamil Movie

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude is a Tamil drama movie that is set to land on the digital screens soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 November 2025 22:17 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Highlights
  • Dude is a Tamil drama movie
  • It has been written and directed by Keerthiswaran
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 14th, 2025, only on Netflix
Written and directed by Keethiswaran, Dude is a Tamil drama movie that is soon releasing on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship sparks romance after Agan's breakup. However, as they navigate their relationship, they are confronted by challenges. The movie further escalates with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. The film is packed with romance, drama, and emotion. Likewise, the sequences are light-hearted for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Dude

The film will begin streaming from November 14, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dude

Dude follows Agan (portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan), who is dealing with a breakup with his ex-girlfriend. However, he soon realizes his relationship with Kural (played by Mamitha Baiju), his childhood friend, is evolving and taking a romantic turn. As the relationship escalates, the duo is confronted by on-off togetherness and recurring conflicts, leading to a betrayal. That's when Agan makes an impulsive decision to realize his actions that caused a rift with his lover and family. The film then revolves around his journey of transformation to becoming a mature self and discovering his worth.

Cast and Crew of Dude

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sai Abhyankkar, while Niketh Bommi has done the cinematography.

Reception of Dude

The film was theatrically released on October 17, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.0/10.

Further reading: Dude, Tamil Drama on Netflix, Netflix, OTT Platform, imdb
