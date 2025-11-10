A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the acclaimed horror series, will be soon available on this OTT platform.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Now, the silence falls again with A Quiet Place: Day One, an eerie prequel to John Krasinski's hit horror series that exposes the roots of the alien invasion. Moving the action to the urban landscape of New York City—where silence is not an option, and survival is another question entirely—the film transforms rural dread into city horror. Directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, it follows Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill woman trapped in the mayhem when blind creatures who hunt using sound attack.
A Quiet Place: Day One will be released by Netflix on November 14, 2025, following its successful theatrical release.
The trailer launches with an eerie scene — alarms blare, crowds scream, and then silence — and the stage is set for a chilling plunge into chaos as alien creatures descend upon New York to kill anything audibly alive. The story focuses on Sam, whose personal battle mirrors the devastation around her. Looking for meaning and purpose and love and justice in the wreckage of our fallen world, her struggle for life is a story of incorruptible faith born out of atrocity.
Lupita Nyong'o plays Sam, and Joseph Quinn is Eric; Djimon Hounsou's character also appears in A Quiet Place Part II. Alex Wolff and Elijah Ungvary co-star in supporting roles. Michael Sarnoski directs the film, and Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and Bradley Fuller produce for Viacom under their Platinum Dunes banner and Paramount Pictures. The film maintains the tone of quiet dread and emotional storytelling that has marked that franchise, with Krasinski as one of the producers.
A Quiet Place: Day One has been received extremely positively by audiences and critics alike, and its IMDb rating is 6.8/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement