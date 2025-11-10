Now, the silence falls again with A Quiet Place: Day One, an eerie prequel to John Krasinski's hit horror series that exposes the roots of the alien invasion. Moving the action to the urban landscape of New York City—where silence is not an option, and survival is another question entirely—the film transforms rural dread into city horror. Directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, it follows Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill woman trapped in the mayhem when blind creatures who hunt using sound attack.

When and Where to Watch A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released by Netflix on November 14, 2025, following its successful theatrical release.

Trailer and Plot of A Quiet Place: Day One

The trailer launches with an eerie scene — alarms blare, crowds scream, and then silence — and the stage is set for a chilling plunge into chaos as alien creatures descend upon New York to kill anything audibly alive. The story focuses on Sam, whose personal battle mirrors the devastation around her. Looking for meaning and purpose and love and justice in the wreckage of our fallen world, her struggle for life is a story of incorruptible faith born out of atrocity.

Cast and Crew of A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o plays Sam, and Joseph Quinn is Eric; Djimon Hounsou's character also appears in A Quiet Place Part II. Alex Wolff and Elijah Ungvary co-star in supporting roles. Michael Sarnoski directs the film, and Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and Bradley Fuller produce for Viacom under their Platinum Dunes banner and Paramount Pictures. The film maintains the tone of quiet dread and emotional storytelling that has marked that franchise, with Krasinski as one of the producers.

Reception of A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One has been received extremely positively by audiences and critics alike, and its IMDb rating is 6.8/10.