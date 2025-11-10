Technology News
English Edition

A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the acclaimed horror series, will be soon available on this OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 November 2025 22:15 IST
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

The silence returns in A Quiet Place: Day One.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Quiet Place: Day One is now streaming on Netflix from November 14, 2025
  • Stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou
  • Directed by Michael Sarnoski, produced by John Krasinski and Michael Bay
Advertisement

Now, the silence falls again with A Quiet Place: Day One, an eerie prequel to John Krasinski's hit horror series that exposes the roots of the alien invasion. Moving the action to the urban landscape of New York City—where silence is not an option, and survival is another question entirely—the film transforms rural dread into city horror. Directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, it follows Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill woman trapped in the mayhem when blind creatures who hunt using sound attack.

When and Where to Watch A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released by Netflix on November 14, 2025, following its successful theatrical release.

Trailer and Plot of A Quiet Place: Day One

The trailer launches with an eerie scene — alarms blare, crowds scream, and then silence — and the stage is set for a chilling plunge into chaos as alien creatures descend upon New York to kill anything audibly alive. The story focuses on Sam, whose personal battle mirrors the devastation around her. Looking for meaning and purpose and love and justice in the wreckage of our fallen world, her struggle for life is a story of incorruptible faith born out of atrocity.

Cast and Crew of A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o plays Sam, and Joseph Quinn is Eric; Djimon Hounsou's character also appears in A Quiet Place Part II. Alex Wolff and Elijah Ungvary co-star in supporting roles. Michael Sarnoski directs the film, and Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and Bradley Fuller produce for Viacom under their Platinum Dunes banner and Paramount Pictures. The film maintains the tone of quiet dread and emotional storytelling that has marked that franchise, with Krasinski as one of the producers.

Reception of A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One has been received extremely positively by audiences and critics alike, and its IMDb rating is 6.8/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: A Quiet Place: Day One, Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Care+ Service Expanded to Include Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances
Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000 in India: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Acer Aspire Lite, Moto Book 60 and More

Related Stories

A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  2. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  3. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  4. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  5. Vivo Y500 Pro Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With LOFIC Camera Technology
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  8. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Some Desktop Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bad Weather Delays Blue Origin’s New Glenn Launch of NASA’s Mars Mission
  2. Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online
  3. Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
  4. Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Tamil Movie
  5. A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller
  6. Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Care+ Service Expanded to Include Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances
  10. Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice-Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »