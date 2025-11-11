Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could ship with Android 16, as per the listing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 12:45 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is the purported successor to the Edge 50 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The handset is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • Benchmark scores show 2,636 single-core and 7,475 multi-core points
  • The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could offer 16GB of RAM
Advertisement

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. While details about the handset's launch remain under wraps, it has now allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site. The listing reveals several of its specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. The purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is said to come with 16GB of RAM, running on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Motorola handset bearing the model number "Motorola XT2603-1" has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz. The SoC allegedly comprises two prime cores clocked at 3.65GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.32GHz frequency.

motorola edge 70 ultra geekbench listing Motorola Edge 70 Ultra

Geekbench listing of the purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

The core configuration hints that this is likely the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

However, it does not appear to match leaked specifications of prime cores in the SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) previously said that the prime cores would be clocked at 3.8GHz. However, @yabhishekhd claims DCS's claims were incorrect.

The octa-core SoC could be paired with approximately 14.96GB of RAM, which may be marketed as 16GB. The purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is listed as running Android 16 and comes with an Adreno 829 GPU. It has a motherboard with “vantage” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra provide an indication of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,636 and 7,475 points, respectively.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to be unveiled as a successor to the Edge 50 Ultra. While the company introduced its Edge 60 series earlier this year, an Ultra model was not part of the lineup. According to previous reports, it may feature an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution.

The purported handset may be launched in China as the Moto X70 Ultra, while it may carry the Edge 70 Ultra moniker in the global markets.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. WhatsApp May Let You Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook, Instagram
  4. Lava Agni 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Reveal S25 Edge-Like Camera Deco
  6. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  7. Apple Might Have Shelved Plans of iPhone Air 2 Launch Due to This Reason
  8. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  9. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  10. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  2. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
  3. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Still a Long Way Off', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard
  4. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $105,000 as Institutional Demand and Regulatory Progress Lift Sentiment
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset
  7. Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
  8. Google Meet Finally Adds Support for Full Emoji Library to Enhance In-Call Reactions
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
  10. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »