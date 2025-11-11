The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. While details about the handset's launch remain under wraps, it has now allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site. The listing reveals several of its specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. The purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is said to come with 16GB of RAM, running on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Motorola handset bearing the model number "Motorola XT2603-1" has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz. The SoC allegedly comprises two prime cores clocked at 3.65GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.32GHz frequency.

Geekbench listing of the purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra

Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

The core configuration hints that this is likely the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

However, it does not appear to match leaked specifications of prime cores in the SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) previously said that the prime cores would be clocked at 3.8GHz. However, @yabhishekhd claims DCS's claims were incorrect.

The octa-core SoC could be paired with approximately 14.96GB of RAM, which may be marketed as 16GB. The purported Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is listed as running Android 16 and comes with an Adreno 829 GPU. It has a motherboard with “vantage” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra provide an indication of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,636 and 7,475 points, respectively.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to be unveiled as a successor to the Edge 50 Ultra. While the company introduced its Edge 60 series earlier this year, an Ultra model was not part of the lineup. According to previous reports, it may feature an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution.

The purported handset may be launched in China as the Moto X70 Ultra, while it may carry the Edge 70 Ultra moniker in the global markets.