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Mareechika OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Mystery Crime Thriller Online?

Mareechika, directed by Satish Kasetty, is a Telugu mystery crime thriller now streaming on Prime Video. Starring Regina Cassandra, Anupama Parameswaran, the film follows a murder investigation in Hyderabad that complex relationships in a suspense-filled narrative.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 June 2026 13:00 IST
Mareechika OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Mystery Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Prime video

Mareechika is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

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Highlights
  • Mareechika is now streaming on Prime Video.
  • A murder mystery unfolds in Hyderabad with shocking twists.
  • Regina Cassandra and Anupama Parameswaran lead the cast.
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Mareechika is a 2026 Telugu movie based on mystery. It is a crime thriller directed by Sateesh Kasetty. It features a soundtrack composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Mareechika was released on May 29, 2026. The story of the movie is set in Hyderabad and continues the complex history of murders and suspense. The plot revolves around a girl named Venjata Laxmi, who claims that a man named Sanju was murdered. Let's know about its cast and crew, trailer and plot, when and where to watch and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Mareechika is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now. Paid subscribers can watch it online anytime.

Trailer and Plot

The story of Mareechika is set in Hyderabad where a murder happens and that leads to a series of events holding suspense. There is a girl named Venkata Laxmi played by Anupama Parameswaran. She is a village girl and claims about a man named Sanju who was murdered. After sometime, a girl returning from the United States makes things more complicated together with the lives of all the characters. She triggers the transition of relationships and also leads to a deeper murder investigation. Mareechika is a gripping murder story that unfolds many events.

Cast and Crew

Mareechika is directed by Satish Kasetty. Regina Cassandra is playing the role of Mareechika. Anupama Parameswaran has played the role of Venkata Laxmi, Viraj Ashwin has played the role of Sanjay, Ajay Ghosh has played the role of SI Anji Babu, and Iilaiyaraaja has given the music. Lakshmi Bhupala has written the story. Rajiv Chilaka and Meghhaa Chilakka have produced Mareechika.

Reception

Mareechika has an IMDb rating of 9.4 out of 10 for its in-depth events and suspenseful story.

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Further reading: Mareechika, imdb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Mareechika OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Mystery Crime Thriller Online?
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