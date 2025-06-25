Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are said to feature a wider rear camera island that takes up the top portion of the handset's rear panel.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2025 14:34 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @asherdipps

The rear camera module of the purported iPhone 17 Pro as per a previous render

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a redesigned rear camera module
  • This module is said to extend from the top left edge to the right edge
  • Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series later this year
Advertisement

Apple's rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models will arrive with a notable change to the rear panel, according to recent reports. Unlike the company's current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature an extended camera module that stretches across to the top of the rear panel. An image leaked by a tipster gives us a closer look at the iPhone 17 Pro from two angles. Unlike the iPhone 17 Pro models, the design of the regular iPhone 17 is said to be similar to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Pro Camera Module Design (Expected)

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster "Majin Bu" contains two images of dummy units of the purported iPhone 17 Pro. The handset is seen in a black colourway, and the pictures provide a clear view of the redesigned rear camera module on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Like previous images that show the design of the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models, the dummy units seen in the latest leak also suggest that Apple will stick with the same camera ring layout for the successors to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The LED flash and the LiDAR scanner are both located on the right side of this extended camera module. 

We can also see the camera module from the left side, which also shows us how thick it might be. The camera island is higher than the rear panel, and the circular camera rings are even taller, located in the left corner of the rear panel.

Some reports suggested that Apple would also introduce a redesigned lower half of the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a combination of glass and metal. However, recent dummy unit leaks, including this one, do not show this redesigned portion. It's currently unclear whether Apple will equip its upcoming handsets with a redesigned rear panel that uses metal and glass.

The same leaker recently claimed that Apple would equip the iPhone 17 Pro models with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system to keep temperatures in check when the company's A19 Pro chip arrives on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, a leaked hands on video of the purported iPhone 17 Pro Max suggests it will arrive with a thicker chassis.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Design, iPhone 17 Pro Max design, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  3. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With IP68 Rating Launched
  6. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  7. Google's Pixel 10 to Reportedly Skip These Features
  8. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  9. You Can Now Generate Realistic AI Voiceovers With ElevenLabs' Mobile App
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Camera Design Spotted: Here's What It Might Look Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Introduces Gemini Robotics On-Device AI Model, Can Adapt to Different Types of Robots
  2. Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images
  5. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  6. ElevenLabs Launches AI Text-to-Speech Generation App for Android and iOS
  7. Google Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move Address Bar to the Bottom of the App
  8. Honor Magic V5 Battery Capacity Teased; Alleged Unboxing Video Suggests Specifications
  9. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »