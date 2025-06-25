Apple's rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models will arrive with a notable change to the rear panel, according to recent reports. Unlike the company's current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature an extended camera module that stretches across to the top of the rear panel. An image leaked by a tipster gives us a closer look at the iPhone 17 Pro from two angles. Unlike the iPhone 17 Pro models, the design of the regular iPhone 17 is said to be similar to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Pro Camera Module Design (Expected)

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster "Majin Bu" contains two images of dummy units of the purported iPhone 17 Pro. The handset is seen in a black colourway, and the pictures provide a clear view of the redesigned rear camera module on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

IPhone 17 Pro Black, Absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/tQZAGa6TGl — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 24, 2025

Like previous images that show the design of the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models, the dummy units seen in the latest leak also suggest that Apple will stick with the same camera ring layout for the successors to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The LED flash and the LiDAR scanner are both located on the right side of this extended camera module.

We can also see the camera module from the left side, which also shows us how thick it might be. The camera island is higher than the rear panel, and the circular camera rings are even taller, located in the left corner of the rear panel.

Some reports suggested that Apple would also introduce a redesigned lower half of the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a combination of glass and metal. However, recent dummy unit leaks, including this one, do not show this redesigned portion. It's currently unclear whether Apple will equip its upcoming handsets with a redesigned rear panel that uses metal and glass.

The same leaker recently claimed that Apple would equip the iPhone 17 Pro models with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system to keep temperatures in check when the company's A19 Pro chip arrives on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, a leaked hands on video of the purported iPhone 17 Pro Max suggests it will arrive with a thicker chassis.