Technology News
English Edition

Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama

Noa Cohen stars in Mary, a biblical drama streaming on Netflix. The film delves into Mary’s journey with Joseph and Jesus.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2024 11:10 IST
Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mary was released on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

Highlights
  • Mary featuring Noa Cohen released on Netflix on December 6.
  • Mary featuring Noa Cohen released on Netflix on December 6.
  • Directed by DJ Caruso, Mary stars Anthony Hopkins as King Herod.
Advertisement

The highly anticipated biblical drama Mary has arrived on Netflix, featuring Noa Cohen in the titular role. Directed by DJ Caruso and penned by Timothy Michael Hayes, the film delves into Mary's life, depicting her journey as the chosen one to bear the Messiah. Produced under the banners of Luna Film Productions, PeachTree Media Partners, Aloe Entertainment, and Ludascripts, Mary has already become a focal point of discussions, both for its storytelling and the controversies it has sparked.

When and Where to Watch Mary

Mary was released on Netflix on December 6, 2024. Subscribers to the streaming platform can now watch the drama, which presents a blend of faith, courage and resilience in its narrative. The movie offers an intimate look at Mary's life as she navigates societal rejection and the immense responsibility of her divine selection.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mary

The official trailer of Mary sets the tone for a deeply emotional narrative, showcasing Mary's struggles after her miraculous conception. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Middle East, tracing her journey with Joseph as they protect their newborn son, Jesus, from King Herod's deadly pursuit. The film seeks to portray Mary not just as a saint but as a relatable young woman, adding depth to her character and the challenges she faced.

Cast and Crew of Mary

Noa Cohen leads the ensemble cast, portraying Mary, alongside Anthony Hopkins as King Herod. Ido Tako plays Joseph, with Hilla Vidor and Ori Pfeffer appearing as Anne and Joachim, respectively. Other notable cast members include Stephanie Nur, Mili Avital, Salim Benmoussa, and Keren Tzur. The production is helmed by a team of seasoned producers, including Mary Aloe and Hannah Leader.

Reception of Mary

Mary has garnered mixed reactions, with its portrayal of biblical events sparking significant debates. Critics have highlighted the casting of Noa Cohen, an Israeli actress, as a point of contention. Despite the controversies, the film has succeeded in drawing attention to its unique perspective on a well-known narrative. It has an IMDb rating of 5.3 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mary, Noa Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, DJ Caruso, Mary Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iOS 18.2 for iPhone With Image Playground and More Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out: What’s New

Related Stories

Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Now Available for CMF Phone 1 With These Features
  4. Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  6. OpenAI's Canvas Tool Now Available to All ChatGPT Users
  7. Apple Is Reportedly Working on Its First AI Server Chip With Broadcom
  8. Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity
  9. Here's When Apple Might Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C75 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vivo to Debut New Sub-Brand Dubbed Jovi Next Year Starting With Three Models: Report
  3. Apple Working With Broadcom to Develop First AI Server Chip: Report
  4. Kalinga Tamil Version Set to Premiere on Aha Tamil: Date, Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Dogs Demonstrate Intentional Communication Using Soundboards, Study Finds
  6. Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars
  7. I Am Kathalan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naslen's Thriller?
  8. How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama
  10. iOS 18.2 for iPhone With Image Playground and More Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out: What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »