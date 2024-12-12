The highly anticipated biblical drama Mary has arrived on Netflix, featuring Noa Cohen in the titular role. Directed by DJ Caruso and penned by Timothy Michael Hayes, the film delves into Mary's life, depicting her journey as the chosen one to bear the Messiah. Produced under the banners of Luna Film Productions, PeachTree Media Partners, Aloe Entertainment, and Ludascripts, Mary has already become a focal point of discussions, both for its storytelling and the controversies it has sparked.

When and Where to Watch Mary

Mary was released on Netflix on December 6, 2024. Subscribers to the streaming platform can now watch the drama, which presents a blend of faith, courage and resilience in its narrative. The movie offers an intimate look at Mary's life as she navigates societal rejection and the immense responsibility of her divine selection.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mary

The official trailer of Mary sets the tone for a deeply emotional narrative, showcasing Mary's struggles after her miraculous conception. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Middle East, tracing her journey with Joseph as they protect their newborn son, Jesus, from King Herod's deadly pursuit. The film seeks to portray Mary not just as a saint but as a relatable young woman, adding depth to her character and the challenges she faced.

Cast and Crew of Mary

Noa Cohen leads the ensemble cast, portraying Mary, alongside Anthony Hopkins as King Herod. Ido Tako plays Joseph, with Hilla Vidor and Ori Pfeffer appearing as Anne and Joachim, respectively. Other notable cast members include Stephanie Nur, Mili Avital, Salim Benmoussa, and Keren Tzur. The production is helmed by a team of seasoned producers, including Mary Aloe and Hannah Leader.

Reception of Mary

Mary has garnered mixed reactions, with its portrayal of biblical events sparking significant debates. Critics have highlighted the casting of Noa Cohen, an Israeli actress, as a point of contention. Despite the controversies, the film has succeeded in drawing attention to its unique perspective on a well-known narrative. It has an IMDb rating of 5.3 / 10.