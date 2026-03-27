The most beloved actress of Mollywood, Rajisha Vijayan, is bringing her latest sci-fi humour drama. Masthishka Maranam is soon coming to the OTT platform. The movie was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. It offers a different cinema experience and is directed by the national award winner, Krishand. MM gives a very unique approach to its concept as it involves futuristic insights through the use of advanced technologies. Here's everything to know about Masthishka Marnam that makes it quite out of the leaked film.

When and Where to Watch

Masthiska Maranam has made its way on the OTT, Netflix from March 27, 2026, not only in Malayalam, but also in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

Masthishka Maranam's trailer will catch your eye with its quirky glimpse into the futuristic world surrounded by advanced technology and virtual reality. The plot follows a saddened father who is not able to move on after his child's death. He further turns to a sophisticated virtual reality memory console to relive the moments he had with him. All this personal escape eventually led him to a spiral network of something darker. He unleashed the hidden network of such people who sell those memories and even change them. Upon doing so, he further gets to know about a superstar whose memories are blurred between the lines of illusion and reality.

Cast and Crew

Masthishka Maranam has Rajisha Vijyan in the lead role. Alongside her, there are other actors, including Divya Prabha, Vishnu Agasthya, Jagadish Rajagopal, Ann Saleem Nandu, Santhy Balachandran, Rahul Rajagopal and others. Ajith Vinayaka Films has produced the movie in association with Krishan Films.

Reception

Masthishka Maranam has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10 with a good success rate. It is a unique concept with blended humour which has been loved by critics and the audience.