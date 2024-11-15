Secret, the Malayalam psychological thriller directed by S.N. Swamy, is set to make its OTT debut. The film, which hit theatres on July 26, 2024, garnered a mixed response during its theatrical release. Audiences will now have the opportunity to watch it online as it streams on ManoramaMAX from November 17, 2024. The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aparna Das in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast. A subscription to the platform is required to access the film.

When and Where to Watch Secret

The OTT release of Secret has been confirmed for November 17, 2024. The movie will stream on the Malayalam platform ManoramaMAX, making it accessible for viewers who missed the theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Secret

The plot of Secret delves into the life of a man, played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, who is troubled by recurring premonitions that foretell unfortunate events. These visions disrupt his personal and social life, culminating in a psychological crisis during a wedding trip involving his friends. The film explores the ripple effects of his mysterious ability and its emotional toll. The film's intriguing storyline and suspenseful elements have piqued interest among thriller enthusiasts.

Cast and Crew of Secret

The film features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aparna Das in prominent roles, supported by a talented cast including Jacob Gregory, Kalesh Ramanand, Ardra Mohan, and Manikuttan. The movie was produced by Rajendra Prasad under the banner of Lakshmi Parvathy Vision.