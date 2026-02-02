The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could feature an integration of Google's AI-powered scam detection features. While the company has yet to confirm the handsets, reports suggest that their launch could take place later this month. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate will onboard anti-scam calling features that Google currently offers exclusively on its Pixel devices. It is expected to be available via the Android CallCore on Samsung's purported flagship lineup.

Scam Detection on Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Android Authority collaborated with developer AssembleDebug for a teardown of the Android CallCore app, which comes pre-installed on Android devices. While it is primarily used for call-based features, it has reportedly been updated to support scam detection on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.

Diving into the code of the updated app reportedly revealed the flag, com.google.android.apps.callcore.SUPPORTED , which is also said to be present in the Galaxy S26 Ultra log files. This discovery indicates that the purported Samsung flagship, along with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, could support scam detection.

Previously, the publication carried a teardown of the Phone by Google app version 206.0.857916353 , and found the Galaxy S26's model number in the code. Along with this, an identifier “Sharpie” was also discovered, which is reportedly a reference to the scam detection feature.

Google, notably, first announced scam detection in March 2025. The feature leverages on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse conversational text patterns, identify and flag those associated with scams, and provide users with a warning in real-time. Scam detection can provide audio and haptic alerts, in addition to a pop-up warning that the request is likely a scam.

The company claims that the detection model and processing for scam detection for phone calls are fully on-device and no conversation audio or transcription is stored on the phone, sent to Google servers or anywhere else, or retrievable after the call.

As of now, scam detection is limited to the Google Pixel phones as well as the latest Pixel Watch models. With references for the feature seen in the app's code, there is a possibility that it may expand to the Galaxy S26 series, too, making it the first non-Pixel smartphone to support the feature.