Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a malayalam movie starring Tarun Bhaskar. It is a remake of Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Tarun Bhaskar has stepped into acting through this movie. It is a husband wife story in which the wife has to make her believe that he should also look through her dreams. She is married in a family where she has to put off her career of being a lecturer. She chooses resilience over her fear. This movie is emotional and has blended humour in it. Let's check when and where to stream it online with the cast and crew of it.

When and Where to Watch Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

As per multiple reports, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi streaming rights have been bought by Aha. Multiple reports claim that the movie might be available for streaming on the platform from the third week of February.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: Trailer and Plot

This movie is about a woman who ties her knot with a man belonging to a patriarchal family. Eventually, she comes to the front with her husband for the same reason. The backdrop is of Godavaru region and Tarun Bhaskar is playing the role of that husband. Esha Rebba is playing the wife, Prashanthi leaves her dreams because of the love of her husband. However she faces abuse from her lecturer husband Omkar, who feigns that he is supportive and later turns violent on her. When she faces trauma and betrayal, she gains strength, escapes and then wins a perfect business from her own willpower.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: Cast and Crew

Tarun Bhaskar and Esha Rebba are the main leads. The movie has been directed by A.R. Sanjeev. SS Originals and Movie Verse Studios have produced it.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: Reception

Tarun Bhaskar has received acclamation from critics and audience. The movie has gained 7 out of 10 on IMDb.