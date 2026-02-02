Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil

Cristina Kathirvelan is a true-story Tamil drama about forged marriage documents causing chaos in two families, now streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil.
Photo Credit: Aha Tamil
Cristina Kathirvelan is a Tamil movie that is based on a true incident. It involves the story of a rural boy whose name is Kathivelan. His life enters chaos when his documents are forged, and those show that he is married to a girl named Christina. When this girl wants to marry another guy through arranged marriage, the truth pops out, and there comes chaos. This movie highlights the humane nature and the necessity of it over religion and cultural barriers.
Cristina Kathivelan is now streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025
The story is set in a rural background and explores the repercussions of the misuse of documents into marriage registration of a young couple. Later on, when the arranged marriage of that girl happens, the truth is revealed. Kathirvelan is a college-going student and is in one-sided love with Christina. Such misinformation and fraud against documents creates chaos in the lives of families. However, there are further events in the story that show humanity is superior to anything else.
SJN Alex Pandian has directed and written Cristina Kathivelan. The film has Kaushik Ram and Pratibha as the main characters, with supporting roles from Ganja Karuppu and Singam Puli with others. Dr R. Prabhakar Sthapathy is the producer under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Dream Factory with others.
Cristina Kathirvelan has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. It received several recognitions when it was released in theatres because of its true story.
