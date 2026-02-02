Technology News
English Edition

Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil

Cristina Kathirvelan is a true-story Tamil drama about forged marriage documents causing chaos in two families, now streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 February 2026 16:41 IST
Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Cristina Kathivelan is now streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Christina Kathivelan Streaming now on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  • A rural youth life turn upside down because of the misuse of the document
  • Emphasises human values over religious and cultural divides
Advertisement

Cristina Kathirvelan is a Tamil movie that is based on a true incident. It involves the story of a rural boy whose name is Kathivelan. His life enters chaos when his documents are forged, and those show that he is married to a girl named Christina. When this girl wants to marry another guy through arranged marriage, the truth pops out, and there comes chaos. This movie highlights the humane nature and the necessity of it over religion and cultural barriers.

When and Where to Watch Cristina Kathirvelan

Cristina Kathivelan is now streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025

Cristina Kathirvelan: Trailer and Plot

The story is set in a rural background and explores the repercussions of the misuse of documents into marriage registration of a young couple. Later on, when the arranged marriage of that girl happens, the truth is revealed. Kathirvelan is a college-going student and is in one-sided love with Christina. Such misinformation and fraud against documents creates chaos in the lives of families. However, there are further events in the story that show humanity is superior to anything else.

Cristina Kathirvelan: Cast and Crew

SJN Alex Pandian has directed and written Cristina Kathivelan. The film has Kaushik Ram and Pratibha as the main characters, with supporting roles from Ganja Karuppu and Singam Puli with others. Dr R. Prabhakar Sthapathy is the producer under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Dream Factory with others.

Cristina Kathirvelan: Reception

Cristina Kathirvelan has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. It received several recognitions when it was released in theatres because of its true story.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cristina Kathirvelan, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Sony Has Patented a PlayStation Controller Design Without Any Buttons
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo K14x India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  5. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
  8. Oracle Could Cut 30,000 Jobs to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  2. Cristina Kathirvelan Now Available for Streaming on Tentkotta and Aha Tamil
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Support Google's Pixel-Exclusive Scam Detection Feature
  4. Xiaomi to Open Service Centres in 15 New Cities to Expand After-Sales Support in India
  5. Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Lands on Geekbench With Exynos 2600 and 12GB of RAM
  7. Sony's New Patent Shows Buttonless PlayStation Controller Design With Touch Input
  8. Oracle Reportedly Considering 30,000 Job Cuts to Fund AI Data Centre Expansion
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Display, Battery, Cameras and Colourways
  10. Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »