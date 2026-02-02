Technology News
Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5 in 3 Days

Cairn is a mountain climbing game available on PC and PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2026 19:26 IST
Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5 in 3 Days

Photo Credit: The Game Bakers

Cairn is a indie game about mountain climbing

Highlights
  • Cairn is available on PC and PS5
  • The game is on the eighth spot on Steam's Top Sellers list
  • Cairn is developed by French studio The Game Bakers
Cairn, the indie mountain climbing game from French developer The Game Bakers, has reached 200,000 copies sold just days after launch. The studio confirmed the sales milestone in a social media post on Monday. Cairn launched on PC and PS5 on January 29 and has since reached a peak concurrent player count of nearly 15,000 on Steam.

Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies

The Game Bakers announced Monday that Cairn had sold over 200,000 copies across PC and PS5. That's an impressive milestone for an indie game to reach in just three days of launch.

Cairn has also entered Steam's Top Sellers chart and is currently on the eighth spot, behind the likes of Nioh 3, Arc Raiders, and Dead by Daylight. As per SteamDB charts, Cairn reached a peak concurrent player count of 14,996 over the weekend. At the time of writing, nearly 7,000 Steam users were in the game.

PS5 sales figures for the game aren't available. On PC, Cairn is available via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The game does not yet have a release date for Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Cairn has also received widespread critical acclaim, as well. On Steam, user reviews are sitting at “very positive” after more than 2,400 reviews in. On Metacritic Cairn has an averaging rating of 84, while on OpenCritic the game has an average rating of 87, making it the highest rated game yet on the platform in 2026.

Cairn is a survival game that focuses on mountain climbing. The game realistically simulates mountain climbing, requiring players to plan their route, find the best holds, and individually control hands and feet while climbing towards the summit.

The game is available on PC and PS5. On Steam, Cairn is priced at Rs. 1,300, but is available at an introductory offer with 10 percent off until February 12.

Cairn

Cairn

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Further reading: Cairn, The Game Bakers, PC, Steam, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
