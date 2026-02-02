Cairn, the indie mountain climbing game from French developer The Game Bakers, has reached 200,000 copies sold just days after launch. The studio confirmed the sales milestone in a social media post on Monday. Cairn launched on PC and PS5 on January 29 and has since reached a peak concurrent player count of nearly 15,000 on Steam.

The Game Bakers announced Monday that Cairn had sold over 200,000 copies across PC and PS5. That's an impressive milestone for an indie game to reach in just three days of launch.

We couldn't be happier to have welcomed 200,000 climbers to the mountain over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/mvD8BGopa9 — The Game Bakers (@TheGameBakers) February 1, 2026

Cairn has also entered Steam's Top Sellers chart and is currently on the eighth spot, behind the likes of Nioh 3, Arc Raiders, and Dead by Daylight. As per SteamDB charts, Cairn reached a peak concurrent player count of 14,996 over the weekend. At the time of writing, nearly 7,000 Steam users were in the game.

PS5 sales figures for the game aren't available. On PC, Cairn is available via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The game does not yet have a release date for Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Cairn has also received widespread critical acclaim, as well. On Steam, user reviews are sitting at “very positive” after more than 2,400 reviews in. On Metacritic Cairn has an averaging rating of 84, while on OpenCritic the game has an average rating of 87, making it the highest rated game yet on the platform in 2026.

Cairn is a survival game that focuses on mountain climbing. The game realistically simulates mountain climbing, requiring players to plan their route, find the best holds, and individually control hands and feet while climbing towards the summit.

The game is available on PC and PS5. On Steam, Cairn is priced at Rs. 1,300, but is available at an introductory offer with 10 percent off until February 12.

