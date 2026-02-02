Technology News
iQOO 15 Ultra Camera Specifications, Features Confirmed Ahead of February 4 Launch

iQOO 15 Ultra is set to launch in China later this week and the company has already confirmed various specifications of its upcoming smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 14:07 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Camera Specifications, Features Confirmed Ahead of February 4 Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra will feature an 8T LTPO OLED display

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra camera features revealed in new teasers
  • It is rumoured to get a 50-megapiel rear camera setup
  • iQOO 15 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on February 4
iQOO 15 Ultra will be announced later this week in China, and the smartphone maker has now published new videos and posters revealing the rear camera specifications of the phone. The iQOO 15 Ultra is teased to come with a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming-focused smartphone will include the touch-based shoulder triggers and the company's proprietary Q3 gaming chip. The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 Ultra Camera Specifications 

New teasers shared on Weibo by iQOO reveal that the iQOO 15 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel Sony 3x periscope telephoto camera featuring an upgraded CIPA 4.5 rating. The rear camera unit employs Vivo's advanced imaging technologies, including the Nice 3.0 Optical Reconstruction Engine and the Magic 2.0 Image Restoration Engine.

Further, the iQOO 15 Ultra is equipped with 29 surrounding antennae that are claimed to adjust signal paths automatically. It supports the N79 5G band and includes the AI Esports Signal Engine 2.0 for enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity. It also includes the Universe Metro Gaming Network feature.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on February 4. It is currently up for pre-reservations in the country. It is teased to be released in 2077 Orange and 2049 Blue shades with an Ice Dome Cooling System and capacitive shoulder triggers.

The company has yet to confirm the chipset of the iQOO 15 Ultra, but it has surfaced in a Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM and Android 16 operating system.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is already confirmed to feature an 8T LTPO OLED display made with M14 luminescent materials. The display will offer 2K resolution, up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone will include iQOO's self-developed Q3 e-sports chip and Coaxial Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. For gaming, the handset has War Hammer Max dual-axis motor and a 0.91640mm sensor supporting X and Z-axis vibration.

Previous reports claimed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will feature a 6.85-inch screen and up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is rumoured to get a 50-megapixel rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel front camera. It could include a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
