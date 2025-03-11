Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8 Inch Screen With Under Display Face ID, Tipster Claims

Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims

The first foldable iPad from Apple could be the company's first device to offer support for under-display Face ID.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2025 15:25 IST
Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero

Apple's rumoured iPad could be its largest tablet with an 18.8-inch display

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be working on a foldable device
  • The company could launch a foldable iPad or a MacBook
  • The purported foldable iPad Pro could sport an under-display camera
Advertisement

Apple is working on a foldable iPad, according to recent reports, and a tipster has now shared some information about the purported tablet's display. The Cupertino company is expected to equip its foldable tablet with a large screen that is equipped with Face ID. Unlike its recent smartphones which feature a front-facing camera and the sensors used for Face ID inside the Dynamic Island, Apple is tipped to switch to under-display Face ID technology for the foldable iPad Pro.

Foldable iPad Pro Could Sport Display Larger Than Existing MacBook Models

In a post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Apple's purported foldable will sport an 18.8-inch display. The tipster says that one of the company's prototypes is equipped with a "metal superstructure lens". It is said to allow the iPhone maker to move the sensors for Face ID under the display on the foldable tablet.

Apple will use the so-called metal superstructure lens to integrate both the transmitter and receiver components used for biometric authentication into the new under-display Face ID setup. There's no word from the tipster on whether the tablet will have a regular camera or an under-display camera.

It's worth noting that Apple has previously been tipped to be working on a foldable device with an 18.8-inch display. While Digital Chat Station (and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) has claimed that Apple is working on a foldable iPad Pro model, previous reports suggest that Apple is working on another foldable device with the same display size, but it could be launched as a MacBook.

TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in May 2024 that Apple is working on two screens for a foldable device that is said to be a MacBook. At the time, the analyst claimed that the company was considering using 18.8-inch or 20.25-inch OLED displays for the device.

At the time, Kuo had claimed that Apple supplier LG Display would begin producing these displays in Q4 2025. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young said that Apple would pick the 18.8-inch model due to the cost of production. A recent report suggested that Apple has tapped Lens Technology to supply ultra-thin glass (UTG) for its upcoming foldable. More details of the device are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPad Pro, Face ID, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors With Airborne Dust Reduction and 100Hz Refresh Rate Announced

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  2. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  4. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  5. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  10. Airtel's Rs. 59 Recharge Pack Gets Weekend Data Rollover Facility: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  2. Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims
  3. Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitors With Airborne Dust Reduction and 100Hz Refresh Rate Announced
  4. Gemini in Gmail Getting a New Button That Can Automatically Create Google Calendar Events
  5. Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta Brings Swipe to Continue, Auto-Hiding Taskbar Features to Galaxy Z Fold 6: Report
  6. Grok AI Chatbot Can Now Be Accessed in the Replies of Posts on X
  7. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
  8. Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report
  9. US SEC to Move Away from Requiring Crypto Firms to Register as Trading Systems, Chief Says
  10. Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »